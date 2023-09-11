Meyiwa murder trial: Witness statement admissibility likely to be disputed
JOHANNESBURG - The admissibility of a witness statement in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is likely to be disputed in the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning, after the defence challenged an affidavit by an eyewitness.
Constable Sizwe Zungu, who claimed to have seen all five of the accused in Vosloorus on the weekend that Meyiwa died, was giving evidence.
The Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.
The State charged five men for the crime and believes it was a robbery gone wrong. It is adamant that the statement by Zungu met all the requirements of an admissible statement.
READ: Two accused deny being in Joburg on weekend of Senzo Meyiwa's murder
But the defence questioned Zungu's utterances while giving testimony, in which he said his initial statement was handwritten and then later typed.
The lawyer for the third accused, advocate Charles Mnisi, said he could not cross-examine Zungu without seeing the original notes.
Mnisi questioned the discrepancies in Zungu's statement.
“If you saw those mistakes, why did he not go back to the person writing the statement and say, ‘you made a mistake here’? The statement has been read to him.”
This request received much attention from the court, as Zungu would need to be heavily guarded as he made his way home, amid fears for his life.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng told the defence lawyers to prepare to argue on the admissibility of the statement.
This article first appeared on EWN : Meyiwa murder trial: Witness statement admissibility likely to be disputed
Source : Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
More from Local
[WATCH] Woman left stranded and scared after her car broke down in Bloemfontein
"6am on the N1 to Bloem highway alone...the scariest moment of my life."Read More
No joke! High school student could face legal consequences for prank gone wrong
What was intended to be a student’s harmless ‘prank’ could end up having long-term consequences.Read More
Cosatu warns National Treasury that cost-cutting will only 'choke the economy'
Unless we deal with the 'cancer' facing the economy, we will continue to be in a crisis, says Cosatu's Matthew Parks.Read More
MultiChoice promises to clamp down on illegal Rugby World Cup streaming sites
The broadcaster says it is taking piracy through illegal streaming sites extremely seriously.Read More
Buthelezi's legacy: 'Figures in political history aren't one thing or the other'
The passing of Mangosuthu Buthelezi has brought about divided views about his life and legacy.Read More
40 school children have committed suicide in Gauteng (so far) this year
The Gauteng Department of Basic Education is worried, noting soaring rates of suicide among school children.Read More
Mkhwebane impeachment: 'She should never have been appointed' - DA
Busisiwe Mkhwebane has become the first South African Public Protector to be removed from the post after a vote from parliament.Read More
Babita Deokaran case 'blundered'. Police sat on vital evidence - Jeff Wicks
"Why wouldn't you look at information if it's available to you and if you have taken it?" asks Jeff Wicks (News24).Read More
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.Read More