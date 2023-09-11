World Cup opening weekend: Victory for the Boks but some TOUGH games lie ahead
Africa Melane speaks with Anthony Teixeira, a sports reporter with EWN.
The weekend highlight for South Africans was the resounding Springboks victory over Scotland on Sunday evening, marking an exciting start to the tournament for us.
In the opening game on Friday, hosts France beat New Zealand 27 -13.
RELATED: Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide
Teixeira says the All Blacks have taken their foot off the pedal a bit.
They have been that side that has always been able to push, and yet all of a sudden they seem to be stuttering and stumbling.Anthony Teixeira, Sports Reporter - EWN
It was a stunning display from France.Anthony Teixeira, Sports Reporter - EWN
In the other games of the weekend, Italy beat Namibia, Ireland beat Romania, Australia beat Georgia, England beat Argentina and Japan beat Chile.
RELATED: The top 10 most rugby OBSESSED countries, that may just surprise you
Teixeira says that the match between Ireland and Romania, where Ireland won 82 -8, shows that the Springboks need to be prepared for a tough game against the Irish on 23 September.
If we aren’t willing to make it a little bit of a dirtier game, or a little bit grunty, we are going to suffer.Anthony Teixeira, Sports Reporter - EWN
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/QUr0R1VZPNw
More from Sport
'They were short on intensity': Mac Masina unpacks the Boks clash with Scotland
The Springboks won their first 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday evening.Read More
Could the Springboks' alternative colourful and patterned teal kits be a tactic?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Sherylle Calder of EyeGym about what the colour and design of the Springboks’ new alternate kit offers.Read More
Kgothatso Montjane receives a hero's welcome after second grand slam win
The wheelchair tennis player scored her second grand slam win at the US Open.Read More
MultiChoice promises to clamp down on illegal Rugby World Cup streaming sites
The broadcaster says it is taking piracy through illegal streaming sites extremely seriously.Read More
Where does the Springboks' green and gold kit come from?
Dr Francois Cleophas, an associate professor, specialising in sport history speaks on the story behind the Springboks' jersey colours.Read More
[LISTEN] What's the deal with the 'traffic lights' at the Rugby World Cup?
Is it for communication or for passing on tactical information?Read More
Fans frustrated after SABC World Cup coverage crashes during Springbok game
Shortly after the Springboks versus Scotland game kicked off, the SABC’s website and streaming platform crashed.Read More
'Are we complaining just to complain?' Rugby analyst on Springboks' win
Brendan Nel speaks to Lester Kiewit about the Springboks’ victory over Scotland in their opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.Read More
SAB, Hollywoodbets and Pineapple brought the RWC to SABC screens for R58 million
These three brands helped the SABC obtain sub-licence rights from MultiChoice to broadcast the Rugby World Cup (RWC).Read More