MPs set to seal Mkhwebane’s fate in vote to remove her from office
CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate will be sealed on Monday when the National Assembly votes on her impeachment.
Members of Parliament (MPs) from the 14 political parties represented in the house will gather at the Cape Town City Hall Monday afternoon, for the unprecedented vote on the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution.
The vote comes more than a year since the start of the Section 194 inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.
The inquiry in August adopted its final report, finding the Public Protector guilty of incompetence and misconduct in some of her investigations.
The 400 National Assembly members will consider the Section 194 inquiry's final report, which recommended Mkhwebane's permanent removal.
The adoption of the report will first be debated before it goes to a special vote, requiring two-thirds or over 260 MPs to vote in support of it.
The African National Congress’s (ANC) 229 seats and the Democratic Alliance's (DA) 85 seats will be enough to see the motion passed and all - but confirm Mkhwebane's removal.
Last week, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the party knew how it would vote.
“The issue around Mkhwebane in the ANC is a straight issue really. We don't spend sleepless nights about it. So, we know how we're going to vote come the day,” he said.
Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined requests by the African Transform Movement and the United Democratic Movement for a secret ballot vote, confirming that the roll call method of voting would be used.
This article first appeared on EWN : MPs set to seal Mkhwebane’s fate in vote to remove her from office
