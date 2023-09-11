'Green jerseys EVERYWHERE!' - Capetonian in France experiencing Rugby World Cup
Lester Kiewit speaks to Hennie Botha, a lucky Capetonian who is on holiday in France, about the vibe in the country during the Rugby World Cup.
Listen to his experience below.
Botha says there were thousands of people in the streets of Marseille after the Springboks won their first match, partying and celebrating the team's win, making the atmosphere "amazing".
One thing that stood out for him? "Green jerseys are everywhere!" with "so many people from across the world supporting South Africa".
Botha says that watching the players in conditions unlike anything in South Africa is "something else" and "shows you how professional the Springboks are".
Scroll up to listen to the entire conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Green jerseys EVERYWHERE!' - Capetonian in France experiencing Rugby World Cup
