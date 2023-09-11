Rugby World Cup BOOSTS inverter sales: 'People want to watch their team'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Orlando Luis, CEO and technical director of Brights Hardware.
Imagine this, you are busy watching the Rugby World Cup final, the Springboks are moments away from scoring the winning try and suddenly… everything goes dark.
This is THE nightmare scenario for South African sports fans, and demand for inverters has shot up to prevent this from becoming a reality.
RELATED: World Cup opening weekend: Victory for the Boks but some TOUGH games lie ahead
Households, bars, and restaurants have all been investing in loadshedding mitigating solutions to ensure they don’t miss any of the Rugby World Cup action.
Luis says every time loadshedding hits stage four there is an increase in demand for all products to keep the power on, and the World Cup has just supercharged this phenomenon.
People are definitely wanting to find ways that they can watch their favourite teams.Orlando Luis, CEO/Technical Director - Brights Hardware
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95139295_friends-watching-soccer-game-on-tv-at-home.html
