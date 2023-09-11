Happy 58th birthday, Moby! We look back at his best tunes
Happy birthday Richard Melville Hall, famously known as Moby!
As the American singer-songwriter turns 58, we take a look at his 10 best songs, ranked by Consequence:
10) Raining Again
9) Feeling So Real
8) Mistake
7) Natural Blues
6) One of These Mornings
5) Go
4) Porcelain
3) Extreme Ways
2) Memory Gospel
1) God Moving Over the Face of the Waters
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 58th birthday, Moby! We look back at his best tunes
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Moby_12_17_2018_-4_(39720003563).jpg
