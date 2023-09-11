SAB, Hollywoodbets and Pineapple brought the RWC to SABC screens for R58 million
South Africans have three brands to thank for bringing the Rugby World Cup to SABC screens.
South African Breweries (SAB), Hollywoodbets and Pineapple forked out about R58 million ($3M) so that the SABC could obtain sub-licence rights from MultiChoice to broadcast the Rugby World Cup (RWC).
RELATED: SABC BUYS RIGHTS TO BROADCAST (SOME) RUGBY WORLD CUP GAMES JUST BEFORE KICK-OFF
South African Breweries (SAB) paid most of this cost through its Castle Lager beer brand.
Until this, South Africans who did not have DStv’s R799 per month Premium subscription (more, for satellite-based viewers) would not have been able to watch the Rugby World Cup at home.
With these rights, the SABC can broadcast 16 matches, including all Springbok matches.
RELATED: RUGBY WORLD CUP: "THEY WON'T SEE US COMING." DAVID O’SULLIVAN PREDICTS FINALS
This article first appeared on KFM : SAB, Hollywoodbets and Pineapple brought the RWC to SABC screens for R58 million
