A ‘doomsayer’ with ‘hatred’ for Buthelezi – IFP on City Press’ Makhanya
JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) branded City Press editor Mondli Makhanya as a doomsayer with a deep hatred for the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
The Sunday newspaper ran an editorial piece on its front page on Sunday that was penned by Makhanya.
In the piece, Makhanya called Buthelezi a murderous, apartheid collaborator who was behind the hit squads linked to the IFP, which he founded.
IFP parliamentary chief whip Narend Singh said he did not believe that historical records, like the Truth and Reconciliation Reports, reflected the truth about Buthelezi's legacy.
“There are those doomsayers and Mondli Makhanya is one of those people that have this passion and hatred for Prince Buthelezi for a number of years that one has to actually examine his record, and what he did but that’s a matter of court. We are dealing with this in court.”
Meanwhile, the author and director of the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study at the University of Johannesburg, Dr Bongani Nqulunga, said Buthelezi left behind a mixed legacy.
“In the 1980s and early 1990s, there was huge political violence in South Africa. His supporters were all also involved. Not only his supporters, because I also think in that - too - we need to bring some balance in that there were members in the IFP who also were killed during the political violence in the 1980s and 1990s.”
This article first appeared on EWN : A ‘doomsayer’ with ‘hatred’ for Buthelezi – IFP on City Press’ Makhanya
