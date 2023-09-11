'People were killed and Buthelezi worked hand in glove with those responsible'





Lester Kiewit speaks with Beauregard Tromp, an investigative journalist and author.

Buthelezi passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 95.

His passing has highlighted dark parts of his legacy, with some branding him a warlord.

Tromp says that, after 1994, Buthelezi positioned himself as an elder statesman, but prior to this he was often butting heads with the ANC.

He places the IFP founding president firmly at the centre of tens of thousands of deaths amid a bloody war between Inkatha and the ANC.

People were killed and he worked hand in glove with the people responsible for this. Beauregard Tromp, Investigative Journalist/Author

Inkatha was, is, Buthelezi. It is something he created in his image. Beauregard Tromp, Investigative Journalist/Author

Trom argues that Buthelezi put himself in a position where the Zulu King essentially needed to know that he was on board before making a decision.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi [controlled] the space that is Kwazulu Natal. Without his say-so, you [couldn’t] actually do any work there. Beauregard Tromp, Investigative Journalist/Author

