WATCH: Nandipha Magudumana denied bail
BLOEMFONTEIN - Nandipha Magudumana has been denied bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Monday.
Magistrate Estelle de Lange, who is presiding over the case, had a week to apply her mind in order to make a decision regarding bail for the mother of two.
Magudumana, the alleged lover and main accomplice in the grand escape of Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, will remain in custody at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad.
The couple were arrested in Tanzania in April after being on the run for almost two weeks and were found in possession of several passports with different names.
Magudumana has been in detention since April when she was arrested with Bester in Tanzania in April.
De Lange said while Magudumana's passport was confiscated, she did not use it to cross borders.
"The evidence indicates that she does not need a passport to travel across borders. It's a good indication that she has the means and knowledge of how to leave the country..."
Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has described the denial of bail for Magudumana as a win for justice.
NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the court acted within the interest of justice by denying her bail.
“We were in the view that it was not in the best interest of justice for Nandipha Magudumana to be released on bail and fortunately, the court agreed based on the submission that was made.”
Magudumana was not phased following her refusal for bail, leaving many questioning whether she would look to appeal the decision.
Shuping said should she approach the high court to appeal her bail, adding the State would still oppose.
“It’s up to her, if she is of the view that another court would come to a different conclusion, she has got a right to take that application to a higher court but we’re still intending to oppose.”
Magudumana will join her 11 co-accused, including Bester, when they appear in court on 11 October 2023.
A schackled Magudumana has made her way into the dock ahead of her bail decision. pic.twitter.com/p39NudqoPx' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2023
BAIL DENIED| Magistrate Estelle de Lange has denied bail for #DrNandiphaMagudumana. Magudumana is expected to remain in custody at the Bizzah Makhate prison in #Kroonstad. She has been in detention since April when she was arrested with #ThaboBester in Tanzania in April.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 11, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: Nandipha Magudumana denied bail
