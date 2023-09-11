'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on trending online news [Skip to 4:30].

Gilchrist takes us to North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards, Skegness, Lincolnshire where onlookers reported “a mass killing after seeing people on the floor inside the building, candles flickering, and a woman dressed in a robe seemingly walking slowly amongst dead bodies" on Wednesday (4 September) evening.

The onlookers went as far as taking their sightings to police who rushed over in five patrol cars blasting sirens to investigate the situation.

When the police burst onto the scene, they found a yoga teacher holding a class by candlelight.

The cafe's Facebook page posted about this misunderstanding, saying that the venue holds New Moon yoga classes on Wednesdays from 7:30pm to 9pm where you can feel “called to dive deep into the lunar cycle” - so, nothing sinister or police-worthy was happening.

Gilchrist said that the onlookers must have been looking for something interesting...?

If you ever tried yoga, it could feel like murder. This was yoga not murder. Never has downward facing dog been more innocent. Adam Gilchrist, The World View

What a mistake to make.

