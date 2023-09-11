



Clarence Ford interviews Jan De Koning, Managing Editor at Rugby365.

Halala! Our boys have done it again!

On Sunday, the Springboks won their first game at the Rugby World Cup, walking away with an 18 – 3 win over Scotland.

In a tight game at Marseille's Stade Velodrome, rugby enthusiasts were at odds after South Africa employed their 'traffic light' tactic.

Coach Jacques Nienaber said in a media briefing that the lights are purely used for communication purposes and not for passing tactical information to the players.

De Koning, however, isn't completely buying this given to the fact that after the light was used, the team changed the course of their actions.

RELATED: World Cup opening weekend: Victory for the Boks but some TOUGH games lie ahead

RELATED: 'Green jerseys EVERYWHERE!' - Capetonian in France experiencing Rugby World Cup

RELATED: Springboks off to a great start at the Rugby World Cup

I think it's a way of giving instructions of what to do next at a crucial stage. Jan De Koning, Managing Editor – Rugby365

The reality is, they did use it for signals. Whatever these codes are, whatever instructions they sent to the field, they will keep to themselves. Jan De Koning, Managing Editor – Rugby365

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] What's the deal with the 'traffic lights' at the Rugby World Cup?