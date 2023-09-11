Tshwane to review bargaining council's dismissal of bid to not hike salaries
TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane municipality said it would be appealing the decision by the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) to dismiss its application to not increase salaries in 2023.
The city approached the council in August requesting a deviation from the 2021 Wage Collective Agreement for this financial year, citing financial difficulties.
However, the council ruled in favour of workers, saying the reasons put forward by the municipality are not sufficient for an exemption.
READ: Tshwane reiterates unaffordability of municipal workers' wage increase demand
Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said the municipality would be approaching the Labour Court to review the decision.
“As much as the bargaining council admits that Tshwane is in financial distress and that we are in a very difficult position to pay increases, it declined our [application],” Brink said.
“We believe there are grounds for a review of this decision and that's what we going to do in the best interest of Tshwane.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Tshwane to review bargaining council's dismissal of bid to not hike salaries
More from Politics
Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit
On Monday, 318 members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favour of the Section 194 inquiry’s recommendation that she be removed as Public Protector, while only 43 MPs voted against it.Read More
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.Read More
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs
MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be impeached or not.Read More
ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA
The DA has been challenging the ruling party on its cadre deployment policy in two separate cases over the last three years, saying it wants to prove that these appointments have facilitated state capture and corruption.Read More
A ‘doomsayer’ with ‘hatred’ for Buthelezi – IFP on City Press’ Makhanya
The City Press editor penned a piece on the IFP founder on Sunday following his death at the weekend, calling Buthelezi a murderous apartheid collaborator who was behind the hit squads linked to his party. The IFP said it's 'dealing with this in court'.Read More
MPs set to seal Mkhwebane’s fate in vote to remove her from office
The 400 MPs from the represented 14 political parties will gather at the Cape Town City Hall to vote on whether to adopt the Section 194 inquiry’s recommendation that Mkhwebane be permanently removed from office.Read More
KZN govt communicating with Presidency to grant Buthelezi official funeral
The 95-year-old former Zulu prime minister and Inkatha Freedom Party founder died on Saturday morning and will be buried on Friday.Read More
'Buthelezi one of our most impactful leaders whether you shared his views or no'
Political analyst and PSC chair Professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the legacy of Mangosuthu Buthelezi after his death at the age of 95.Read More
IFP says Buthelezi's loss is devastating, a blow for SA and the Zulu nation
Buthelezi’s successor, Velenkosini Hlabisa has vowed to continue with Buthelezi’s legacy of service.Read More