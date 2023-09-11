America's Got Talent's Putri Ariani's U2 cover is why Simon Cowell loves his job





America's Got Talent participant Putri Ariani strikes with the talent again!

Ariani is a 17-year-old Muslim Indonesian woman who is also blind.

Upon taking the stage with her father assisting her, Ariani said that her biggest challenge is that "people see her as a blind person, not a musician".

Ariani went on to describe her dream, which is to be a Grammy award-winning singer, attend the prestigious Juilliard School, and win America's Got Talent.

Ariani's first audition left all the judges, including Simon Cowell, stunned after she sang Elton John's, 'Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word'.

Now, weeks later, Ariani made another stunning performance where she earned her spot in the finals on Wednesday’s (September 6) results show, as viewers voted her through along with the Mzansi Youth Choir.

Ariani covered 'I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,' an appropriate, spiritual number lifted from U2’s 'The Joshua Tree' from 1987, an album that confirmed U2 as the biggest band in the world.

Cowell noted that U2 personally cleared the song for Ariani to sing on America's Got Talent after “they saw her audition,” he remarked. “And they knew how much this would mean to her.”

Watch below.

Cowell also said that this is why he still does his job, “I’m actually kinda speechless right now,” said Cowell.

“What a beautiful voice you’ve got. What a beautiful version. And honestly Putri, this is why I still do this job. For moments like this, genuinely. That was so beautiful.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard something more beautiful in my life,” said Sofia Vergara.

Heidi Klum added, “you sounded so beautiful, and I thought to myself this probably is what it sounds like when an angel is singing. Literally. So beautiful. I do hope Bono gets to hear this.”

“Perfection,” was what Howie Mandel said.

Ariani had the final word.

She thanked Cowell, his fellow judges and supporters. “You already changed my life,” she said.

Now it’s America’s turn to vote Ariani into a winner!

