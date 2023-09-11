ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) is heading all the way to the country’s top court to prevent it from having to share its cadre deployment record with the Democratic Alliance (DA).
This after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) last week refused the ANC’s application for leave to appeal a High Court ruling ordering it to hand over these documents and other forms of communication.
The DA has been challenging the ruling party on its cadre deployment policy in two separate cases over the last three years, saying it wants to prove that these appointments have facilitated state capture and corruption.
The ANC has lost two bids, both in the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal, to challenge a ruling that it shares its record on cadre deployment with the DA.
In a letter from its attorneys to those of the DA, it informed the party that it is now preparing a case for the Constitutional Court.
DA MP Leon Schreiber said this move was frivolous and smacked of panic.
"Cadre deployment directly impacts on the public through issues like load shedding and widespread service delivery collapse, which means the public has an inherent constitutional right to know the contents of cadre deployment records."
The DA said it would not relent in challenging cadre deployment, even if the ANC’s next legal step delayed the sharing of its decision-making.
The High Court in Pretoria is yet to rule on the DA's second case in which it’s asking for cadre deployment to be declared unlawful and unconstitutional.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
