[LISTEN] 'We continue to recover money every month': UIF on TERS fraud cases
Clement Manyathela interviews Teboho Maruping, Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Commissioner and Kaizer Kganyago, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson.
In May it was reported that the SIU signed acknowledgements of debt worth R99.7 million with companies to pay back money received from the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).
TERS was set up by the government as a means to intervene and rescue companies negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To date, the SIU has recovered roughly R71.4 million since it commenced investigations in June 2021, which includes R 9 987 728.71 that was paid directly to the UIF by companies.
However, some companies took advantage of the relief scheme.
But, what has happened to those accused of these crimes? How many convictions have there been? How much money has actually been paid back to the UIF?
RELATED: Can you cash in on SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund? Here's some UIF basics
Maruping says that during the pandemic, the UIF introduced 'follow the money' which helped them discover discrepancies and fraud.
He adds that in some cases, companies would apply for 'ghost employees', employees who no longer worked for the company or people that were working.
Kganyago says that one of their biggest cases was a director of a 'company' who submitted 6000 TERS claims and was paid R111 million in total.
After investigation, it was discovered that the director used 1200 ID's of people who didn't work for the company. In fact, he was the only person registered at the company.
In terms of convictions, Maruping says that in the past quarter there have been three convictions, with the latest being on Friday.
It was only through this 'follow the money' process that we were able to pick up these people that abused money for different things.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner – Unemployment Insurance Fund
We continue to recover money every month.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner – Unemployment Insurance Fund
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/albund/albund1310/albund131000116/23326309-a-group-of-glossy-multicolored-hands-reaching-and-grapping-at-a-wad-of-one-hundred-rand-bank-notes.jpg
More from Local
[WATCH] Woman left stranded and scared after her car broke down in Bloemfontein
"6am on the N1 to Bloem highway alone...the scariest moment of my life."Read More
No joke! High school student could face legal consequences for prank gone wrong
What was intended to be a student’s harmless ‘prank’ could end up having long-term consequences.Read More
Cosatu warns National Treasury that cost-cutting will only 'choke the economy'
Unless we deal with the 'cancer' facing the economy, we will continue to be in a crisis, says Cosatu's Matthew Parks.Read More
MultiChoice promises to clamp down on illegal Rugby World Cup streaming sites
The broadcaster says it is taking piracy through illegal streaming sites extremely seriously.Read More
Buthelezi's legacy: 'Figures in political history aren't one thing or the other'
The passing of Mangosuthu Buthelezi has brought about divided views about his life and legacy.Read More
40 school children have committed suicide in Gauteng (so far) this year
The Gauteng Department of Basic Education is worried, noting soaring rates of suicide among school children.Read More
Mkhwebane impeachment: 'She should never have been appointed' - DA
Busisiwe Mkhwebane has become the first South African Public Protector to be removed from the post after a vote from parliament.Read More
Babita Deokaran case 'blundered'. Police sat on vital evidence - Jeff Wicks
"Why wouldn't you look at information if it's available to you and if you have taken it?" asks Jeff Wicks (News24).Read More
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.Read More