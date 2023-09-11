Magudumana has the means and know-how to leave the country, says court
BLOEMBFONTEIN - The fact that disgraced aesthetics doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, did not use her passport when she crossed at least three borders, proves that she is a flight risk.
This was one of the deciding factors that Magistrate Estelle de Lange focused on when she denied Magudumana bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.
Magudumana is one of the alleged masterminds behind the grand prison escape of Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester.
She claims Bester kidnapped her and forced her to flee the country but could not provide sufficient evidence to support her claims.
In delivering her judgment, Magistrate Estelle de Lange found Magudumana remained a flight risk, despite her passport being confiscated.
"This is an interesting one. Her passport was confiscated by authorities, so she doesn’t have a passport anymore in her possession. But the evidence indicates that she does not need a passport of her own to leave the borders of this country and to travel across borders."
She said this was a clear indication that Magudumana would likely evade trial.
"This passport that was confiscated had no indication that she crossed any borders legally. It’s a good indication that she has the necessary means, the know-how, to leave the country."
Magudumana is expected to remain in detention at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad.
This article first appeared on EWN : Magudumana has the means and know-how to leave the country, says court
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
