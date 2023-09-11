Avian flu outbreak might result in a shortage of eggs in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Woman left stranded and scared after her car broke down in Bloemfontein "6am on the N1 to Bloem highway alone...the scariest moment of my life." 12 September 2023 1:53 PM
No joke! High school student could face legal consequences for prank gone wrong What was intended to be a student’s harmless ‘prank’ could end up having long-term consequences. 12 September 2023 12:18 PM
Cosatu warns National Treasury that cost-cutting will only 'choke the economy' Unless we deal with the 'cancer' facing the economy, we will continue to be in a crisis, says Cosatu's Matthew Parks. 12 September 2023 11:49 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit On Monday, 318 members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favour of the Section 194 inquiry’s recommendation that she be removed as Publ... 12 September 2023 6:44 AM
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in supp... 11 September 2023 5:03 PM
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhweb... 11 September 2023 3:50 PM
View all Politics
Good news for consumers! Inflation expected to start declining There is light at the end of the tunnel for consumers as inflation expectations decline for the first time in two years. 12 September 2023 8:53 AM
Meet the man behind the pizzeria operating out of SHACK in Joburg's Orange Farm Themba Limekhaya started his business Mkhukhu Pizza from his shack after learning how to make pizza. 11 September 2023 8:49 PM
Sun International reports 11,6% rise in income in the first half of 2023 Its resorts and hotels segment had experienced a strong recovery during the six months, compared to recent years which were impact... 11 September 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] How is your relationship with your father? Are you close or distant? What is the relationship between you and your father like? 12 September 2023 1:55 PM
They cheated, now what? Infidelity doesn't have to mean divorce says therapist Infidelity Recovery Coach Sariah Bastian talks about the inner work that is needed to heal from the trauma of infidelity. 12 September 2023 1:47 PM
Spice up your food with surprisingly healthy cinnamon If you want to add some spice to your life, and your health, cinnamon can do just that. 12 September 2023 1:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
'They were short on intensity': Mac Masina unpacks the Boks clash with Scotland The Springboks won their first 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday evening. 12 September 2023 2:19 PM
Could the Springboks' alternative colourful and patterned teal kits be a tactic? Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Sherylle Calder of EyeGym about what the colour and design of the Springboks’ new alternate kit offers. 12 September 2023 2:09 PM
Kgothatso Montjane receives a hero's welcome after second grand slam win The wheelchair tennis player scored her second grand slam win at the US Open. 12 September 2023 12:45 PM
View all Sport
'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah The South African comedian is back on home soil to perform sold out shows in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria. 12 September 2023 1:08 PM
Nasty C punches fan on stage during concert in Zambia Nasty C delivered a surprise punch to an overenthusiastic fan who interrupted his African Throne tour performance in Zambia. 12 September 2023 11:32 AM
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet entangled at US Open? After a video of the two surfaced from the event, fans are wondering if the pair are dating? 12 September 2023 10:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises A climber in New Zealand "miraculously" survived a fall of 600m with only minor injuries. 12 September 2023 9:11 AM
'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a “mass killing” after seeing people lying on the floor. 11 September 2023 11:36 AM
Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow This past weekend, North Korea marked 75 years since its founding and 75 years of Kim dynasty rule. 11 September 2023 10:56 AM
View all World
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Avian flu outbreak might result in a shortage of eggs in South Africa

11 September 2023 7:36 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
South African Poultry Association
The Money Show
egg shortage

This is also likely to result in an increase in the retail price of eggs.

Africa Melane interviews Dr Abongile Balarane, General Manager of the egg board at the South African Poultry Association.

The South African Poultry Association is warning of a possible egg shortage due to an avian flu outbreak in South Africa.

Several major retailers, including Spar and Woolworths have also notified its customers of a looming shortage by placing notices inside shops.

Earlier this year the Western Cape Veterinary Services warned poultry farmers that avian influenza had been detected in two commercial layer farms in the Paardeberg area (in the Drakenstein and Swartland Local Municipalities).

Highly pathogenicity avian influenza outbreaks have been occurring worldwide and were detected in poultry in other South African provinces earlier in 2023 and throughout 2022.

The SA Poultry Association's Dr Abongile Balarane says the disease has had a massive impact on the poultry industry.

Photo by Wilhelm Gunkel on Unsplash
Photo by Wilhelm Gunkel on Unsplash

It's one of those hard times for the South African egg producers...this is the third cycle of this avian influenza in South Africa.

Abongile Balarane, general manager - Egg board at the South African Poultry Association

Eggs that are in that farm will not be sold in the trade or in the market. They will be destroyed. The chickens that are infected will be culled...and also the feed in that farm will also be destroyed.

Abongile Balarane, general manager - Egg board at the South African Poultry Association

There will be a bit of a tight supply.

Abongile Balarane, general manager - Egg board at the South African Poultry Association

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Avian flu outbreak might result in a shortage of eggs in South Africa




11 September 2023 7:36 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
South African Poultry Association
The Money Show
egg shortage

More from Business

Picture: Pixabay.com

Good news for consumers! Inflation expected to start declining

12 September 2023 8:53 AM

There is light at the end of the tunnel for consumers as inflation expectations decline for the first time in two years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet the man behind the pizzeria operating out of SHACK in Joburg's Orange Farm

11 September 2023 8:49 PM

Themba Limekhaya started his business Mkhukhu Pizza from his shack after learning how to make pizza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sun City. Picture: Supplied

Sun International reports 11,6% rise in income in the first half of 2023

11 September 2023 8:33 PM

Its resorts and hotels segment had experienced a strong recovery during the six months, compared to recent years which were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

insolvent. Picture: Supplied

Why is businesses insolvency on the rise in SA and globally?

11 September 2023 6:38 PM

The World Insolvency Conference is currently being held in Tokyo, Japan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

[LISTEN] Why you should invest in your children's future as soon as they're born

11 September 2023 1:12 PM

Many parents want their children to have the best opportunities possible, but it can be tough to financially provide this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Bean There Coffee Company on Facebook

How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD

7 September 2023 9:38 PM

Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day?

7 September 2023 9:14 PM

It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the sudden appearance of the United Arab Emirates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanlam Johannesburg - image supplied

Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years

7 September 2023 7:42 PM

The Money Show interviews CFO Abigail Mukhuba after Sanlam posts its half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts'

7 September 2023 7:19 PM

Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest decision was unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Supplied

'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

7 September 2023 8:39 AM

The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah

Entertainment

No joke! High school student could face legal consequences for prank gone wrong

Local

Where does the Springboks' green and gold kit come from?

Sport

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa murder trial postponed to Wednesday after one of the accused falls ill

12 September 2023 4:02 PM

IFP welcomes govt move to grant Mangosuthu Buthelezi a special official funeral

12 September 2023 3:56 PM

Mkhwebane impeachment highlighted important role of National Assembly - Dyantyi

12 September 2023 3:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA