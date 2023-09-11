Avian flu outbreak might result in a shortage of eggs in South Africa





Africa Melane interviews Dr Abongile Balarane, General Manager of the egg board at the South African Poultry Association.

The South African Poultry Association is warning of a possible egg shortage due to an avian flu outbreak in South Africa.

Several major retailers, including Spar and Woolworths have also notified its customers of a looming shortage by placing notices inside shops.

Earlier this year the Western Cape Veterinary Services warned poultry farmers that avian influenza had been detected in two commercial layer farms in the Paardeberg area (in the Drakenstein and Swartland Local Municipalities).

Highly pathogenicity avian influenza outbreaks have been occurring worldwide and were detected in poultry in other South African provinces earlier in 2023 and throughout 2022.

The SA Poultry Association's Dr Abongile Balarane says the disease has had a massive impact on the poultry industry.

Photo by Wilhelm Gunkel on Unsplash

It's one of those hard times for the South African egg producers...this is the third cycle of this avian influenza in South Africa. Abongile Balarane, general manager - Egg board at the South African Poultry Association

Eggs that are in that farm will not be sold in the trade or in the market. They will be destroyed. The chickens that are infected will be culled...and also the feed in that farm will also be destroyed. Abongile Balarane, general manager - Egg board at the South African Poultry Association

There will be a bit of a tight supply. Abongile Balarane, general manager - Egg board at the South African Poultry Association

