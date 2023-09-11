Sun International reports 11,6% rise in income in the first half of 2023
Africa Melane speaks to Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.
The Sun International hotel and resorts group recorded growth across the board, as its income grew by 11,6% to R5.78bn for the six months ending June 2023.
The group which operates Table Bay hotel in Cape Town and Sun City resort in the North West province recorded significant growth in its resorts and hotels segment, reporting an income rise of 26.9% to R1.42bn.
Adjusted headline earnings improved from R444 million to R482 million, with adjusted headline earnings per share increasing by 10.1% from 179 cents per share to 197 cents per share for the review period.
It's gaming segment, which includes nine urban casinos also showed continued sustained growth with income up 6.6%.
SunBet generated record income, up 138.4% on the first half of 2022.
Despite the difficult economic climate and increased competition, casino income proved resilient and increased by 3.2%. Its Sun Slots’ operations were however impacted by loadshedding, with income slightly behind the prior comparative period.
Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group says the business achieved exceptional growth.
A lot of the results come out of the hard work that's been done over the last three years to get the business to where it is today.Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
We've pushed the new line of business which is online, and we're really bearing the fruits of that now with income up in that business of 138%.Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
The hotels & resorts business doing exceptionally well. Obviously strong domestic demand as well as internationals...Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
Online is a newer form of gaming and is growing strongly, so a very good market to be in. And with our brand, Sun International being the biggest in the casino space, we're very comfortable that we're well-placed to grow further in the online space.Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sun International reports 11,6% rise in income in the first half of 2023
