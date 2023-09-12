Mkhwebane impeachment: 'She should never have been appointed' - DA
Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Annelie Lotriet, DA Deputy Chief Whip.
On Monday, 318 members of the National Assembly voted to remove Mkhwebane as Public Protector; 43 opposed the decision.
RELATED: Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit
The former public protector underwent a Section 194 impeachment process, leading to the committee finding her guilty of misconduct and incompetence.
In 2019, the DA called for Mkhwebane to be removed, a call brought by then-DA whip John Steenhuisen.
RELATED: Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs
Lotriet says that, during the interview process, the DA became convinced that Mkhwebane was not fit to hold the office of the public protector.
She should never have been appointed.Dr Annelie Lotriet, DA Deputy Chief Whip
We could have prevented this by just applying our minds.Dr Annelie Lotriet, DA Deputy Chief Whip
The DA is concerned about acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka taking over the role.
We do not think she is the ideal candidate… we will most probably find ourselves in this position again.Dr Annelie Lotriet, DA Deputy Chief Whip
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mkhwebane impeachment: 'She should never have been appointed' - DA
