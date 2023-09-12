Where does the Springboks' green and gold kit come from?





Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Francois Cleophas, associate professor in the Sport Science department of Stellenbosch University, specialising in sport history, about the story behind why the Springboks play in green and gold.

When the Springboks ran onto the field to play their first game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Sunday (10 September, they wore a new kit which seemed like teal, turquoise or light blue.

Some fans are not feeling the new kit, saying it looks very different from the classic green and gold Springbok colours.

Cleophas says: "It doesn't really matter to me what colour they wear. We know that things such as the Springboks' colours hold nationalist feelings to certain people."

According to Cleophas' memory, there has not been much research done on the national team's kit colours when the Springboks first formed as there were no jerseys for the team. When the team played their first game, they borrowed jerseys from Bishops High School which was green and gold and they stuck with it throughout the decades.

In 1992/93 there was a big debate on what the official national colours should be but it doesn't appear that there is a definite colour code, says Cleophas.

So, are kit colours more about people's emotional connections to the sport? Kiewit seems to think so.

