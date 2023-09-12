Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the day's trending world news, including this one about a climber in New Zealand "miraculously" surviving a fall of 600 meters.
Skip to 3.58 for this one.
A mountaineer in New Zealand "miraculously" survived a fall of 600 meters with only minor injuries after tumbling down Mount Taranaki.
MORE STORIES LIKE THIS: MAN DIVORCES WIFE AFTER CATCHING HER CHEATING ON GOOGLE MAPS STREET VIEW
Mount Taranaki has a reputation as one of the deadliest mountains in New Zealand, according to the country's Mountain Safety Council.
MORE STORIES LIKE THIS: A COUPLE WHO BUILDS A SPACEPORT (ON A TINY ISLAND) TOGETHER, STAYS TOGETHER?
The climber was saved by spring weather which softened the ice, allowing the fallen climber to "remarkably and miraculously" land in the snow, surviving with a few cuts and bruises.
MORE STORIES LIKE THIS: 'YOGA COULD FEEL LIKE MURDER?' PEEPERS CONFUSE YOGA FOR MASS MURDER
"It's remarkable that this climber survived this fall since falling 100 meters off anything and surviving is amazing. He is lucky to be alive," says Gilchrist.
Scroll up to listen to the entire conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises
Source : Creative Commons Attribution 2.0
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] How is your relationship with your father? Are you close or distant?
What is the relationship between you and your father like?Read More
They cheated, now what? Infidelity doesn't have to mean divorce says therapist
Infidelity Recovery Coach Sariah Bastian talks about the inner work that is needed to heal from the trauma of infidelity.Read More
Spice up your food with surprisingly healthy cinnamon
If you want to add some spice to your life, and your health, cinnamon can do just that.Read More
Arrested Development excited to return to SA for Delicious Festival
Arrested Development will join a star-studded lineup for the DStv Delicious Festival.Read More
Google Chrome has rolled out a new way to track and serve you ads
The science of dreams & nightmares: What goes on in our brains when we sleep?
Dreams and nightmares are mysterious and we’re still learning about them.Read More
How to convince employers YOU are the right person for the job
With unemployment as high as it is, it is essential to remain informed about job opportunities and what employers seek.Read More
[LISTEN] Why you should invest in your children's future as soon as they're born
Many parents want their children to have the best opportunities possible, but it can be tough to financially provide this.Read More
Chimpanzees are NOT pets, no matter what social media tells you
Chimpanzees are our closest living relatives. Primates are not pets.Read More
More from World
'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder
A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a “mass killing” after seeing people lying on the floor.Read More
Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow
This past weekend, North Korea marked 75 years since its founding and 75 years of Kim dynasty rule.Read More
China's draft law bans clothes that 'hurt the country's feelings'
China has drafted a new law that bans clothes or speech that could 'hurt the feelings’ of the country.Read More
Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape
Actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape.Read More
Rwanda sponsors Bayern Munich, sportswashing allegations follow
Germany’s biggest football club, Bayern Munich, has struck a controversial sponsorship deal with Rwanda.Read More
No man left behind: Brave Vietnam vet awarded Medal of Honor 55 years later
President Biden presented the award to U.S. Army helicopter pilot Larry Taylor at the White House on Tuesday.Read More
Construction workers severely damage China’s Great Wall looking for shortcut
Finding a shortcut isn’t always the best answer.Read More
French state schools send home dozens of girls wearing banned Muslim abayas
France believes that any religious sign in state schools and government buildings violate secular laws.Read More
22 years in jail for ex-Proud Boys leader for role in Capitol Hill riot
In Enrique Tarrio's defence, his lawyer called him a 'misguided patriot' and a 'keyboard ninja'.Read More