Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises

12 September 2023 9:11 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

A climber in New Zealand "miraculously" survived a fall of 600m with only minor injuries.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the day's trending world news, including this one about a climber in New Zealand "miraculously" surviving a fall of 600 meters.

Skip to 3.58 for this one.

A mountaineer in New Zealand "miraculously" survived a fall of 600 meters with only minor injuries after tumbling down Mount Taranaki.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS: MAN DIVORCES WIFE AFTER CATCHING HER CHEATING ON GOOGLE MAPS STREET VIEW

Mount Taranaki has a reputation as one of the deadliest mountains in New Zealand, according to the country's Mountain Safety Council.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS: A COUPLE WHO BUILDS A SPACEPORT (ON A TINY ISLAND) TOGETHER, STAYS TOGETHER?

The climber was saved by spring weather which softened the ice, allowing the fallen climber to "remarkably and miraculously" land in the snow, surviving with a few cuts and bruises.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS: 'YOGA COULD FEEL LIKE MURDER?' PEEPERS CONFUSE YOGA FOR MASS MURDER

"It's remarkable that this climber survived this fall since falling 100 meters off anything and surviving is amazing. He is lucky to be alive," says Gilchrist.

Scroll up to listen to the entire conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises




Share this:
EWN Highlights

