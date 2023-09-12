Happy 29th birthday, RM from BTS!

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Woman left stranded and scared after her car broke down in Bloemfontein "6am on the N1 to Bloem highway alone...the scariest moment of my life." 12 September 2023 1:53 PM
No joke! High school student could face legal consequences for prank gone wrong What was intended to be a student’s harmless ‘prank’ could end up having long-term consequences. 12 September 2023 12:18 PM
Cosatu warns National Treasury that cost-cutting will only 'choke the economy' Unless we deal with the 'cancer' facing the economy, we will continue to be in a crisis, says Cosatu's Matthew Parks. 12 September 2023 11:49 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit On Monday, 318 members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favour of the Section 194 inquiry’s recommendation that she be removed as Publ... 12 September 2023 6:44 AM
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in supp... 11 September 2023 5:03 PM
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhweb... 11 September 2023 3:50 PM
View all Politics
Good news for consumers! Inflation expected to start declining There is light at the end of the tunnel for consumers as inflation expectations decline for the first time in two years. 12 September 2023 8:53 AM
Meet the man behind the pizzeria operating out of SHACK in Joburg's Orange Farm Themba Limekhaya started his business Mkhukhu Pizza from his shack after learning how to make pizza. 11 September 2023 8:49 PM
Sun International reports 11,6% rise in income in the first half of 2023 Its resorts and hotels segment had experienced a strong recovery during the six months, compared to recent years which were impact... 11 September 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] How is your relationship with your father? Are you close or distant? What is the relationship between you and your father like? 12 September 2023 1:55 PM
They cheated, now what? Infidelity doesn't have to mean divorce says therapist Infidelity Recovery Coach Sariah Bastian talks about the inner work that is needed to heal from the trauma of infidelity. 12 September 2023 1:47 PM
Spice up your food with surprisingly healthy cinnamon If you want to add some spice to your life, and your health, cinnamon can do just that. 12 September 2023 1:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
'They were short on intensity': Mac Masina unpacks the Boks clash with Scotland The Springboks won their first 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday evening. 12 September 2023 2:19 PM
Could the Springboks' alternative colourful and patterned teal kits be a tactic? Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Sherylle Calder of EyeGym about what the colour and design of the Springboks’ new alternate kit offers. 12 September 2023 2:09 PM
Kgothatso Montjane receives a hero's welcome after second grand slam win The wheelchair tennis player scored her second grand slam win at the US Open. 12 September 2023 12:45 PM
View all Sport
'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah The South African comedian is back on home soil to perform sold out shows in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria. 12 September 2023 1:08 PM
Nasty C punches fan on stage during concert in Zambia Nasty C delivered a surprise punch to an overenthusiastic fan who interrupted his African Throne tour performance in Zambia. 12 September 2023 11:32 AM
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet entangled at US Open? After a video of the two surfaced from the event, fans are wondering if the pair are dating? 12 September 2023 10:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises A climber in New Zealand "miraculously" survived a fall of 600m with only minor injuries. 12 September 2023 9:11 AM
'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a “mass killing” after seeing people lying on the floor. 11 September 2023 11:36 AM
Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow This past weekend, North Korea marked 75 years since its founding and 75 years of Kim dynasty rule. 11 September 2023 10:56 AM
View all World
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Happy 29th birthday, RM from BTS!

12 September 2023 9:35 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
bts

The singer and rapper is most well-known as the lead of the K-pop superstars BTS.

RM (aka Kim Nam-joon) celebrates his 29th birthday today (12 September).

The singer and rapper is the lead of the wildly popular K-pop group BTS.

While BTS is on a two-year hiatus, RM has been on a mission to discover his solo sound and make a name for himself.

He recently debuted his first solo studio album Indigo.

It peaked at number three on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist of all time.

Let’s explore some of his most popular solo tracks:

1) Wild Flower

2) Moonchild

3) Forever Rain

4) Reflection

5) Trivia: Love


12 September 2023 9:35 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
bts

SA comedian Trevor Noah in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah

12 September 2023 1:08 PM

The South African comedian is back on home soil to perform sold out shows in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.

Rapper Nasty C performing at Riky Rick's Cotton Fest on 5 February 2023. Riky Rick started the concert and it has continued after his death as a tribute to the artist. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Nasty C punches fan on stage during concert in Zambia

12 September 2023 11:32 AM

Nasty C delivered a surprise punch to an overenthusiastic fan who interrupted his African Throne tour performance in Zambia.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet entangled at US Open?

12 September 2023 10:52 AM

After a video of the two surfaced from the event, fans are wondering if the pair are dating?

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by SSG Sun L. Vega

Happy 42nd birthday, Jennifer Hudson!

12 September 2023 8:34 AM

Let's celebrate with some of Hudson's most loved songs.

As the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival turns 10, celebrate some magical moments - while making new ones.

Looking back on a decade of Delicious

11 September 2023 3:39 PM

As the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival turns 10, celebrate some magical moments - while making new ones.

Image source: Screengrab from America's Got Talent's YouTube video

America's Got Talent's Putri Ariani's U2 cover is why Simon Cowell loves his job

11 September 2023 12:45 PM

Simon Cowell noted that U2 cleared the song for Ariani to sing on America's Got Talent.

America rapper and actor, Ludacris. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eve Baker

Happy 46th birthday, Ludacris! 7 fun facts you may not know about him

11 September 2023 10:26 AM

Grammy award-winning rapper and actor Ludacris turns 46 today.

Picture: Instagram/@America's Got Talent - AGT

[WATCH] 'A chance of a lifetime’: Mzansi Youth Choir makes it to AGT finale

10 September 2023 9:31 AM

The choir from Soweto once again wowed the judges making it through to the finale of season 18 of America's Got Talent.

Rugby Tackle. Picture: 123rf

Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide

8 September 2023 2:31 PM

With everyone talking about the Bokke you might feel like getting involved in the gees - here are some basic tips about the game.

Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons

SABC buys rights to broadcast (some) Rugby World Cup games just before kick-off

8 September 2023 8:30 AM

The agreement comes just in time for kickoff on Friday when France takes on New Zealand in the opening match.

