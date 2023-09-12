Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet entangled at US Open?





Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet an item?

Well, X (Twitter) seems to think so after a video of the billionaire and actor surfaced.

The pair were seated together at the men’s singles final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in New York City on Sunday.

The video shows Jenner and Chalamet sitting next to each other at the game with Jenner putting her hand on Chalamet's head as the crowd cheers.

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Laverne Cox are here for all the finals drama. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ToItygnGst ' US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

Other photos captured the two cosying up together from the side with their arms around each other.

The two initially sparked romance speculation back in April but didn’t appear in public together until now.

While some people don't care about this others are hoping it's true and working on ship names like:

Chalanner?

Timlie?

Kymothée?

Jenner and Chalamet have yet to confirm or deny this one - true or not, this was cuteness overload.

