Buthelezi's legacy: 'Figures in political history aren't one thing or the other'

The founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) passed away on Saturday at the age of 95.

While many people paid tribute to the political leader and praised his contributions, others had a darker view of his legacy.

The City Press published a piece where they spoke about Buthelezi’s ‘murderous legacy.’

Mondli has always been clear on his views around Buthelezi. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

In response, the IFP called City Press editor Mondli Makhanya, who wrote the piece, a ‘doomsayer.’

Friedman says that while Buthelezi’s legacy is littered with some problematic actions, there are arguments that he did what he could to fight apartheid from the inside.

These figures in political history are not one thing or the other. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

One has to think about these things and be honest. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

