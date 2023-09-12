Arrested Development excited to return to SA for Delicious Festival
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Arrested Development frontman Speech, ahead of the group’s highly anticipated performance at the DStv Delicious Festival.
In case you missed it, the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival is back for its 10th anniversary.
This year’s stellar lineup includes the world-renowned hip-hop group, Arrested Development.
This is not the group’s first time in South Africa, having previously visited in 1995.
True to their freedom-fighting reputation, they even donated to the ANC’s campaign to end Apartheid.
We were at the stadium about to speak with Nelson Mandela and we saw people from South Africa literally running and jumping over chairs and tables to get the chance to see him.Speech, Arrested Development
For us it was amazing to be able to reach the world in that way and I think we really paved the way for a lot of hip-hop groups to be able to follow after us too.Speech, Arrested Development
Speech says the group looks forward to coming back to South Africa and just celebrating the beauty of life with everyone.
We write this music for you, we are you so for us it’s a party. It’s a celebration of our ancestors, our life, our death, and so we are excited. This is one of the highlight shows of our year.Speech, Arrested Development
Tickets to the 10th annual DStv Delicious Festival are available on Ticketmaster here.
Scroll above to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 947 : Arrested Development excited to return to SA for Delicious Festival
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Arrested_Development_live_in_Alaska_August_2018.jpg
