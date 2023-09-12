No joke! High school student could face legal consequences for prank gone wrong
Clarence Ford speaks to Kirstie Haslam, Personal Injury expert.
A listener's daughter suffered a terrible neck injury at school after a classmate’s ‘prank’.
The student had a free period and decided to take a nap at her desk when another student snuck up behind her and karate-chopped her neck.
This led to severe damage to some of her vertebrae and what could be permanent damage and severe pain.
Both these students are in high school, and Haslam says this could constitute common assault and the prankster could potentially be held criminally liable.
RELATED: Cape Town bully in viral video charged with assault, her victim in counselling
She adds that there is definitely the possibility of a civil claim and for the family of the student and his parents to pay the victim's medical bills.
What the intention is in that context is not relevant. If it is foreseeable that damage can ensue and it is avoidable and nevertheless the action was taken, then civil liability should attach.Kirstie Haslam, Personal Injury expert
In addition to this, the school could potentially be liable if the students were not properly supervised.
We don’t know the context of whether this child has engaged in this kind of behaviour before… this is not normal behaviour.Kirstie Haslam, Personal Injury expert
The mom definitely has a good footing to stand.Kirstie Haslam, Personal Injury expert
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : No joke! High school student could face legal consequences for prank gone wrong
