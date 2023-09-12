[LISTEN] Boeing CEO commutes to work by private jet, takes over 400 trips
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 5:07).
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, David Calhoun took over as Boeing CEO.
When the pandemic hit, he too, like most people around the world, started working from home.
According to the Wall Street Journal, as the pandemic eased up, they slowly encouraged a 'return-to-office' by making the opportunity too good to pass up.
This included implementing happy hours, inviting guest speakers, and even visits from alpacas.
Calhoun on the other hand has made roughly 400 trips commuting to and from work by private jet, and according to employees, is hardly seen at the office.
Friedman questions the impacts that it has on the environment and whether or not it's worth it for one individual.
Additionally, she questions whether employees who live outside of the city/area of the head quarters should be hired.
RELATED: Air pollution is doing MORE damage to our health than smoking - study
In terms of the environment, should private jets even exist?Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
If you're that wealthy, fly in one of those pods on a normal plane.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Boeing CEO commutes to work by private jet, takes over 400 trips
