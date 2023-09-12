Spice up your food with surprisingly healthy cinnamon
Wasanga Mehana speaks to Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk and KFM.
Cinnamon is not just good for adding some flavour to your French toast, it can also do wonders for your health.
Firstly, cinnamon is a powerful antioxidant.
It can help control your blood sugar, lower cholesterol and fight infection according to Van Der Westhuizen.
In fact, it is the most popular spice because of its high antioxidant levels.
RELATED: Microgreens: The health-giving shoots explained
It also has anti-inflammatory properties and can apparently help ease menstrual pains and arthritis and has anti-aging properties.
Watch this, we are all going to be using cinnamon and next week we are going to have Benjamin Button moments.Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, Presenter - Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk/ KFM
On top of its laundry list of health properties, it can also be added to sweet and savoury foods to give you a daily health boost.
However, like all good things it should be used in moderation as too much cinnamon can have health consequences such as dizziness, fatigue, and liver damage.
Always check with your healthcare practitioner if cinnamon is something you can digest.Liezel Van Der Westhuizen, Presenter - Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk/ KFM
Listen to the interview above for more.
