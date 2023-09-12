De Ruyter guilty of maladministration for authorising secret Eskom probe - SIU
CAPE TOWN - The head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Andy Mothibi said despite possible good intentions, former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter made himself guilty of maladministration by authorising a clandestine investigation into the operations of the power utility.
Mothibi told Parliament that De Ruyter should still be held accountable for his actions that were not in line with his office.
On Tuesday, Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) continued its probe into the corruption allegations made by De Ruyter first in a televised interview on eNCA, and then in a tell-all book.
READ MORE:
-
Eskom board had no reason not to trust De Ruyter until TV interview, Scopa told
-
Eskom doesn't have intelligence report commissioned by De Ruyter, Scopa told
-
Not uncommon for CEOs to run independent probes, Eskom's legal head tells Scopa
The SIU established that the contract for the secret investigation into Eskom was entered into between Business Leadership South Africa and George Fivaz Forensic and Risk.
Mothibi confirmed that De Ruyter kept the board in the dark about this probe.
“It’s a very important governance issue and really points to a measure of maladministration.”
Mothibi also confirmed that, as alleged by De Ruyter, politicians were named in the Fivaz report as being privy to corruption at Eskom.
“There are names mentioned in the report, but of course, we would like the investigation to unfold before undergoing a legal risk.”
Mothibi said despite the report being unauthorised, its value, in terms of matters that should be investigated, can't be ignored.
This article first appeared on EWN : De Ruyter guilty of maladministration for authorising secret Eskom probe - SIU
