[WATCH] How is your relationship with your father? Are you close or distant?
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
Children without fathers may struggle with affection towards father figures.
The video below of a son showing affection to his father has gone viral.
Watch the full video as the son goes home, finds his father sitting on a couch, and then showers him with affection.
For men who never grow out of showing their Fathers affection! pic.twitter.com/qdtQMqQZgP' videos that make your day better (@cheerfulclips) September 7, 2023
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
Source : Pexels: Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas
