They cheated, now what? Infidelity doesn't have to mean divorce says therapist
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to infidelity recovery coach at Beyond Breath, Sariah Bastian.
For most people trust, monogamy and fidelity are relationship deal breakers, but what happens if one partner strays in a relationship?
Is it possible to recover from such a betrayal?
Bastian says infidelity in a marriage doesn't have to signal the end of the relationship, but she says it does require the injured party to address the trauma caused by the infidelity and to work through it to a place of healing.
What does infidelity trauma feel like?
It brings the past with you to today, where you feel like you're in the exact same situation, as if it's happening all over again today.Sariah Bastian, Infidelity Recovery Coach and Trauma-informed Body Healing Therapist - Beyond Breath
[It feels] as if you're in danger all the time. Your brain is operating on this level, your nervous system is operating on the level of hyper-vigilance, anxiety, panic attacks, you can't eat, you can't sleep.Sariah Bastian, Infidelity Recovery Coach and Trauma-informed Body Healing Therapist - Beyond Breath
Why is it important for the cheated on partner to do the work to heal?
Trust cannot be rebuilt if she [the betrayed partner] is sitting behind that wall of trauma.Sariah Bastian, Infidelity Recovery Coach and Trauma-informed Body Healing Therapist - Beyond Breath
She has to do the work to release that trauma, what that means is resetting the nervous system back to a place of balance...so she's operating from a grounded basis.Sariah Bastian, Infidelity Recovery Coach and Trauma-informed Body Healing Therapist - Beyond Breath
Who's responsibility is it to rebuild trust after infidelity?
I think it's both partners, individually.Sariah Bastian, Infidelity Recovery Coach and Trauma-informed Body Healing Therapist - Beyond Breath
[In some cases] he is efforting but she refuses to see it because of the trauma that she's in, because she doesn't trust herself. It is IMPOSSIBLE for her to see it [the effort].Sariah Bastian, Infidelity Recovery Coach and Trauma-informed Body Healing Therapist - Beyond Breath
Bastian says in her experience, it is not the infidelity that causes divorce, but rather the resulting lack of trust and emotional instability from the betrayed partner.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : They cheated, now what? Infidelity doesn't have to mean divorce says therapist
