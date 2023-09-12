[WATCH] Woman left stranded and scared after her car broke down in Bloemfontein
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.
Has your car ever broken down? Did you fix it yourself or did you need help?
A woman shared how her luxurious Mercedes Benz car broke down in the middle of the road at 6am.
She was on her way from Limpopo to Cape Town when her car broke down and started releasing smoke on the N1 in Bloemfontein.
After experiencing a tragedy, a tow truck arrived to rescue her.
Later, she was given another vehicle to continue her journey.
@nshali ♬ original sound - Naomi Raine
