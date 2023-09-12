



ULUNDI - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has welcomed the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant party president emeritus, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a special official funeral.

The prince died over the weekend, a week after he was discharged from hospital where spent a month.

He was 95-years-old.

On Tuesday morning, the Presidency announced the official funeral would be a category 1 with military honour.

The party said this meant a lot to it and the Buthelezi family.

The IFP said the party was happy about at the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday morning.

Party leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa, said the party was grateful for this.

"We really appreciate the step the president took in order to ensure that the role and contribution of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is not put under the the table."

Hlabisa also said this was befitting for their founder.

"Indeed, it was befitting for him to be granted category 1 funeral for the role he played for the period of 70 years."

The funeral, which was set to take place on Friday, will now take place on Saturday.

This article first appeared on EWN : IFP welcomes govt move to grant Mangosuthu Buthelezi a special official funeral