Tshwane Bus Services issues dismissal notices to 7 employees
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Bus Services has issued seven employees with letters notifying them of the intention to dismiss them following the resumption of bus services hit a snag.
Bus stops around the capital were deserted on Tuesday morning, despite the planned resumption of services. This after the crucial service was suspended for over a month when members affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) embarked on a strike.
It’s understood the seven employees prevented several buses from being serviced on Monday.
The city’s Selby Bokaba said five of the seven alleged instigators were Samwu shop stewards.
"The seven instigators have been given 24 hours in which to make representations as to why they shouldn't be permanently dismissed."
Bokaba said that so far, a total of 123 employees had been axed for participating in the strike.
"They allegedly intimidated their non-striking colleagues at the C de Wet depot in the Pretoria CBD. Twelve Tshwane Bus Service drives pitched up for duty this morning, four called in claiming to be sick and only two buses went out for the 4.30am shift but there were no commuters at the bus stations."
This article first appeared on EWN : Tshwane Bus Services issues dismissal notices to 7 employees
Source : @Tshwanebus2/Twitter
