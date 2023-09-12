Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?





Africa Melane talks to regular book reviewer Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

This week Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) talked to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

She reviewed Debt: The First 5,000 Years written by anthropologist David Graeber.

The book's described by author Rebecca Solnit (Men Explain Things to Me) as 'a groundbreaking international best-seller that turns everything you think about money, debt, and society on its head'.

David Graeber passed away during the COVID period... This book could be seen as his seminal work; that's why I read it again. It's bringing up lots of interesting conversations for anyone who's interested in the economy, interested in equality... at a global or a local level. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

He interrogates our understanding of where money, and debt - which can be seen as the mirror image of money, really came from and what it actually means. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Graeber was an anthropologist, so he looks at it through an anthropological rather rather than an economic lens.... how entwined money and debt and credit is with basically the rise of human civilization. Debt and taxes would be the best way to summarise this - the government is so entwined with our marketplaces because the government is so entwined with money... Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

...things like markets, money, warfare, slavery that are so prevalent across human history... he traces this from its early origins right through to the present day. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

This is really there challenge our understanding of how fair our economies are and if they are functional. He has this interesting point around both debt and money really implicitly or explicitly being backed at quite a fundamental level by force or by violence. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Description on Amazon:

Here anthropologist David Graeber presents a stunning reversal of conventional wisdom: he shows that before there was money, there was debt.

For more than 5,000 years, since the beginnings of the first agrarian empires, humans have used elaborate credit systems to buy and sell goods—that is, long before the invention of coins or cash. It is in this era, Graeber argues, that we also first encounter a society divided into debtors and creditors.

Graeber shows that arguments about debt and debt forgiveness have been at the center of political debates from Italy to China, as well as sparking innumerable insurrections.

He also brilliantly demonstrates that the language of the ancient works of law and religion (words like “guilt,” “sin,” and “redemption”) derive in large part from ancient debates about debt, and shape even our most basic ideas of right and wrong. We are still fighting these battles today without knowing it.

