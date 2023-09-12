Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Does Mkhwebane have grounds to challenge her suspension? President Cyril Ramaphosa has officiated Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal from the office of the Public Protector. 13 September 2023 2:06 PM
Breadline Africa aims to replace 4000 school pit toilets in the next 18 months Too many schools in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal rely on unsafe pit latrines. 13 September 2023 12:13 PM
Government going broke? Things are BAD says Rise Mzansi founder Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi says when it comes to the government coffers, "the hole is even deeper than it appears". 13 September 2023 11:04 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to the impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane informing her of his decision - saying... 13 September 2023 8:14 AM
Just 25% of executive-level positions at JSE Top 40 held by women Sobering statistics have come out of a new Just Share study on gender equality at board and executive level in the JSE Top 40 comp... 12 September 2023 9:37 PM
‘We’re the unwanted step-child of the country’ - National Coloured Congress The Cape Coloured Congress, now National Coloured Congress, is highlighting issues facing coloured people across the country. 12 September 2023 2:39 PM
View all Politics
Diversification is key: Top tips on building a strong investment portfolio "Don't put all your eggs in one basket" - why this expert says diversification is key to building an investment portfolio. 13 September 2023 1:36 PM
Apple unveils new iPhone 15 at its 2023 'event' From new colours to a USB-C port... this is what the new iPhone 15 has in store. 13 September 2023 9:40 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
View all Business
Make a travel wish and Cape Town Tourism will make it come true - here's how! Nominate yourself or someone else to experience Cape Town like a tourist with Freedom to Wish by Cape Town Tourism. 13 September 2023 2:12 PM
Carjacking: 'Syndicates are staying informed and stepping up their game' Between 1 April and 30 June this year, 5 488 cars were hijacked in South Africa. 13 September 2023 11:44 AM
Forget 10 000 steps, 11-minute brisk walks can reduce early death and diseases The University of Cambridge released a study showing that one in 10 deaths could be prevented if everyone managed at least 11 minu... 13 September 2023 10:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
African football fans won’t be able to watch the big matches on TV - here's why CAF is potentially left without a broadcast partner in key markets. 13 September 2023 11:57 AM
Ashwin Willemse reflects on his rugby career & THAT Supersport incident in 2018 Willemse has had several career defining moments on and off the playing field (and in studio). 12 September 2023 8:48 PM
'They were short on intensity': Mac Masina unpacks the Boks clash with Scotland The Springboks won their first 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday evening. 12 September 2023 2:19 PM
View all Sport
Baby Shark (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) turns 7! Parents, are your ears okay? Baby Shark turns seven years old! Can you believe it?! 13 September 2023 11:53 AM
Deal or No Deal SA: Meet Mali, R58K richer and aspiring to take over Kat's job? Mali is a budding young talent - acting and presenting - and won R58,920 on Friday's episode. 13 September 2023 11:29 AM
'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah The South African comedian is back on home soil to perform sold out shows in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria. 12 September 2023 1:08 PM
View all Entertainment
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
See you later alligator? Over 70 crocodiles escape after typhoon hits Hong Kong Extreme weather in the city of Maoming in Guangdong, Hong Kong caused a lake to flood, allowing dozens of crocodiles to escape. 13 September 2023 11:24 AM
US unemployment insurance fraud during Covid-19 amounts to TRILLIONS of rands A United States Government watchdog reported that there was up to $135 billion worth of unemployment insurance fraud during the pa... 13 September 2023 11:11 AM
View all World
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
View all Africa
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why? 'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society. 12 September 2023 8:32 PM
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?

12 September 2023 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Debt
book review
business books
Bronwyn Williams

'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society.

Africa Melane talks to regular book reviewer Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

@ photoschmidt/123rf.com
@ photoschmidt/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) talked to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

She reviewed Debt: The First 5,000 Years written by anthropologist David Graeber.

The book's described by author Rebecca Solnit (Men Explain Things to Me) as 'a groundbreaking international best-seller that turns everything you think about money, debt, and society on its head'.

David Graeber passed away during the COVID period... This book could be seen as his seminal work; that's why I read it again. It's bringing up lots of interesting conversations for anyone who's interested in the economy, interested in equality... at a global or a local level.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

He interrogates our understanding of where money, and debt - which can be seen as the mirror image of money, really came from and what it actually means.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Graeber was an anthropologist, so he looks at it through an anthropological rather rather than an economic lens.... how entwined money and debt and credit is with basically the rise of human civilization. Debt and taxes would be the best way to summarise this - the government is so entwined with our marketplaces because the government is so entwined with money...

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

...things like markets, money, warfare, slavery that are so prevalent across human history... he traces this from its early origins right through to the present day.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

This is really there challenge our understanding of how fair our economies are and if they are functional. He has this interesting point around both debt and money really implicitly or explicitly being backed at quite a fundamental level by force or by violence.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Description on Amazon:

Here anthropologist David Graeber presents a stunning reversal of conventional wisdom: he shows that before there was money, there was debt.

For more than 5,000 years, since the beginnings of the first agrarian empires, humans have used elaborate credit systems to buy and sell goods—that is, long before the invention of coins or cash. It is in this era, Graeber argues, that we also first encounter a society divided into debtors and creditors.

Graeber shows that arguments about debt and debt forgiveness have been at the center of political debates from Italy to China, as well as sparking innumerable insurrections.

He also brilliantly demonstrates that the language of the ancient works of law and religion (words like “guilt,” “sin,” and “redemption”) derive in large part from ancient debates about debt, and shape even our most basic ideas of right and wrong. We are still fighting these battles today without knowing it.

Scroll to the top to listen to the review


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?




12 September 2023 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Debt
book review
business books
Bronwyn Williams

More from Business Books

@ dmbaker/123rf.com

Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'

5 September 2023 8:38 PM

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

False news / Wikimedia Commons: mikemacmarketing

The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves

29 August 2023 7:23 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief

8 August 2023 8:33 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?

1 August 2023 7:23 PM

Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nexusplexus/123rf.com

Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'

18 July 2023 8:19 PM

News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Student Village CEO Ronen Aires on LinkedIn

How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world

11 July 2023 7:31 PM

'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adam121/123rf.com

'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team

27 June 2023 8:21 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows

20 June 2023 8:17 PM

Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf

BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA

13 June 2023 8:18 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Michael Cardo on Twitter @michaelcardo

Harry Oppenheimer biographer digs deep into life of diamond and gold magnate

23 May 2023 9:39 PM

DA MP Michael Cardo talks about his book 'Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty'. He's the first person granted full access to a vast trove of Oppenheimer family documents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Apple unveils new iPhone 15 at its 2023 'event'

Lifestyle Business

Hawks, SIU don't want to be party to Mabuza being named in alleged Eskom graft

Local

African football fans won’t be able to watch the big matches on TV - here's why

Sport

EWN Highlights

Sassa reviewing Postbank's grant payment contract in light of ongoing problems

13 September 2023 4:07 PM

WC DA wants disaster declaration hastened to unlock funds for June floods damage

13 September 2023 3:23 PM

Lindiwe Zulu apologises for social grant payout delays, lumps blame on Postbank

13 September 2023 2:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA