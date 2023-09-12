Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?
Africa Melane talks to regular book reviewer Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.
Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) talked to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.
She reviewed Debt: The First 5,000 Years written by anthropologist David Graeber.
The book's described by author Rebecca Solnit (Men Explain Things to Me) as 'a groundbreaking international best-seller that turns everything you think about money, debt, and society on its head'.
David Graeber passed away during the COVID period... This book could be seen as his seminal work; that's why I read it again. It's bringing up lots of interesting conversations for anyone who's interested in the economy, interested in equality... at a global or a local level.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
He interrogates our understanding of where money, and debt - which can be seen as the mirror image of money, really came from and what it actually means.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
Graeber was an anthropologist, so he looks at it through an anthropological rather rather than an economic lens.... how entwined money and debt and credit is with basically the rise of human civilization. Debt and taxes would be the best way to summarise this - the government is so entwined with our marketplaces because the government is so entwined with money...Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
...things like markets, money, warfare, slavery that are so prevalent across human history... he traces this from its early origins right through to the present day.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
This is really there challenge our understanding of how fair our economies are and if they are functional. He has this interesting point around both debt and money really implicitly or explicitly being backed at quite a fundamental level by force or by violence.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
Description on Amazon:
Here anthropologist David Graeber presents a stunning reversal of conventional wisdom: he shows that before there was money, there was debt.
For more than 5,000 years, since the beginnings of the first agrarian empires, humans have used elaborate credit systems to buy and sell goods—that is, long before the invention of coins or cash. It is in this era, Graeber argues, that we also first encounter a society divided into debtors and creditors.
Graeber shows that arguments about debt and debt forgiveness have been at the center of political debates from Italy to China, as well as sparking innumerable insurrections.
He also brilliantly demonstrates that the language of the ancient works of law and religion (words like “guilt,” “sin,” and “redemption”) derive in large part from ancient debates about debt, and shape even our most basic ideas of right and wrong. We are still fighting these battles today without knowing it.
Scroll to the top to listen to the review
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?
Source :
More from Business Books
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.Read More
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves
Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.Read More
Integrity and leadership: Lessons from the military by ex-US Special Ops chief
Ian Mann reviews 'The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy)' by ex-US Navy Admiral and bestselling author William H. McRaven.Read More
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?
Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world
'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.Read More
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team
Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows
Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.Read More
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain.Read More