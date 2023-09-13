Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign

13 September 2023 7:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Springboks
The Money Show
Rugby World Cup
Boks
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Castle Lager
Granny
branding
Mike Sharman
Malcolm Marx
heroes and zeros

The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother.

Retroviral's Mike Sharman shares the fun they had interviewing grandmothers of the Springboks for the Castle Lager campaign.

Screengrab of Malcolm Marx's granny from Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign on YouTube
Screengrab of Malcolm Marx's granny from Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign on YouTube

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Retroviral co-founder Mike Sharman admits his choice of hero may be a bit biased, as his agency made it for Castle Lager.

But Mzansi also seems to love the "Gran Boks" campaign, which stands out among the many ads riding the hype around the Springboks' Rugby World Cup defence.

RELATED: WATCH Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?

The series kicked off with memories and pearls of wisdom being shared by Malcolm Marx's granny, Melody Anderson.

The feisty matriarch describes the occasion when she and her mates watch a game and how Marx becomes "a different person" when he's on the field.

The campaign also features interviews with the grandmothers of Bongi Mbonambi and Franco Mostert.

I think it typifies the coming together of South Africa and those original 'OG' matriarchs that we have in our grandmothers. They raise us as South Africans; they're an integral part of our lives... It was a perfect opportunity to celebrate them, starting out with Malcolm Marx's granny through marriage, who's known him since he was a 15-year-old.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

As you can see in the clip... effectively it's honest, intimate moments with the grandmothers of Springboks.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

In the next couple of days we're releasing the interview that we had with Bongi Mbonambi's granny out in Harrismith, and we had the most amazing interview a couple of weeks back with Franco Mostert and his wife's three grannies.

Mike Sharman, Co-founder - Retroviral

Each of the stories represents almost a bit of the collective zeitgeist of our community and how we all come together over a special occasion, Sharman says..

"She's South Africa's grandma now" quips one appreciative rugby fan.

"Lekker vid guys. Makes me miss my ouma" reads another.

Watch the delightful first edition of the "Gran Boks" series featuring Marx's granny below:

Scroll up to listen to Sharman's advertising critiques (Castle Lager discussion at 6:46)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign




