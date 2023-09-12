Just 25% of executive-level positions at JSE Top 40 held by women
Jane Dutton talks gender equality with Tracey Davies, Executive Director at Just Share.
Gender and race bias continue to define South Africa's labour market at different levels.
Sobering statistics have come out of a new study on gender equality at board and executive level in the JSE Top 40 companies.
RELATED: For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay
Only 35% of board seats and 25% of executive level positions at the Top 40 companies are held by women, the Just Share report shows.
This is in spite of the fact that women make up 46% of South Africa’s economically active population, and despite a "significant increase" over the last 20 years in their representation in the lower-to-middle occupational levels.
Transformation in South Africa’s labour market remains a significant challenge, but there has been more focus on racial transformation than there has on gender equality. Despite the considerable strides made in reducing gender gaps in education, there remain significant gender disparities in labour market outcomes.Just Share
This is reflected in the under-representation of women in senior decision-making roles across the private sector... The 23rd Commission for Employment Equity Annual Report (2022 - 2023) finds that 'the South African labour market continues to be racialised and gendered” and that “the provision of opportunities appears to remain inherently linked to certain population groups and gender at the upper occupational levels'.Just Share
The JSE Top 40 companies are no exception to these trends, the Just Share study shows:
· Bidvest Groupis the only company in the Top 40 with gender parity or better at both board and executive level: 75% of the company’s board positions are held by women, and 50% of its executives are women.
· Only four other companies have gender parity at board level (Exxaro Resources and Impala Platinum) or executive level (BHP Group and Woolworths).
· Only five of the Top 40 have company boards led by female chairs (Anglo Gold Ashanti, Capitec, Impala Platinum, Shoprite and Standard Bank) and only four have female CEOs (Anglo American Platinum, Bidvest Group, Clicks Group and Exxaro Resources).
It's an old story, the causes of which go back thousands of years laments Tracy Davies in conversation with Jane Dutton.
Davies is Executive Director at Just Share, which is a local non-profit shareholder activism organisation.
It's about socialisation, it's about stereotypes, about discrimination. Unfortunately these are not things that just go away on their own - they need really concerted efforts to overcome these paradigms that just keep repeating themselves.Tracey Davies, Executive Director - Just Share
And of course if you have board members who are appointing executive-level women and the boards are dominated by men, then you see well-documented elements of things like in-group favouritism where people are more likely to appoint people _like _them to senior roles.Tracey Davies, Executive Director - Just Share
Davies also cites the perception that confident and assertive men are considered to be 'natural leaders', but confident and assertive women are considered to be 'unnatural' and 'unfeminine'.
And there is a really large confidence gap between men and women that we don't talk about and that we don't address in these areas, and we equate low confidence with low competence and so there are a large array of factors that contribute to these poor numbers.Tracey Davies, Executive Director - Just Share
I don't believe that as a society we really are trying to address them very directly, and certainly in the corporate sector there doesn't seem to be a huge amount of conversation about how to overcome these barriers.Tracey Davies, Executive Director - Just Share
Scroll up to listen to the thought-provoking conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Just 25% of executive-level positions at JSE Top 40 held by women
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/peopleimages12/peopleimages122304/peopleimages12230431301/203590243-our-main-objective-is-to-reach-great-success-portrait-of-a-confident-young-businesswoman-standing-in.jpg
More from Business
Diversification is key: Top tips on building a strong investment portfolio
"Don't put all your eggs in one basket" - why this expert says diversification is key to building an investment portfolio.Read More
Apple unveils new iPhone 15 at its 2023 'event'
From new colours to a USB-C port... this is what the new iPhone 15 has in store.Read More
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million
Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits.Read More
R60 'Makro' laptop advertised online is a SCAM
Kathering Madley (Vice President for Group Marketing at Massmart) confirms that the post/ad is fake.Read More
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?
'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society.Read More
'Delay in rebuilding Jagersfontein homes partly result of government directives'
One year after the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse, not much progress has been reported in rebuilding communities' lives. The Money Show interviews Billy Bilankulu, spokesperson for Jagersfontein Developments Ltd.Read More
Airports Company hugely narrows its losses as travel picks up
The Money Show interviews acting CFO Lindani Mukhudwani after Airports Company SA (Acsa) posts its full-year results.Read More
Chicken & egg shortage due to avian flu could last until end of October - Sapa
The South African Poultry Association (Sapa)'s Abongile Balarane said South Africa had been hit by the third cycle of avian flu and a new strain of the virus called H7N6 had been discovered.Read More
Good news for consumers! Inflation expected to start declining
There is light at the end of the tunnel for consumers as inflation expectations decline for the first time in two years.Read More
More from Local
Does Mkhwebane have grounds to challenge her suspension?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has officiated Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal from the office of the Public Protector.Read More
Breadline Africa aims to replace 4000 school pit toilets in the next 18 months
Too many schools in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal rely on unsafe pit latrines.Read More
Government going broke? Things are BAD says Rise Mzansi founder
Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi says when it comes to the government coffers, "the hole is even deeper than it appears".Read More
Tweep shares the PAIN of searching for a job without success
What tips can you share with someone who is looking for a job?Read More
Government's downsizing plans will be a 'disaster' - Public Servants Association
Government has plans to downsize in attempt to stabilise the economy, a plan that unions are calling insane.Read More
A year after dam burst: Jagersfontein victims yet to receive compensation
160 families lost their homes, three people died, many were left injured and many lost their livelihoods.Read More
Hawks, SIU don't want to be party to Mabuza being named in alleged Eskom graft
In February, then-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter alleged in a television interview with eNCA that senior politicians were complicit in the corruption at the power utility.Read More
'Delay in rebuilding Jagersfontein homes partly result of government directives'
One year after the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse, not much progress has been reported in rebuilding communities' lives. The Money Show interviews Billy Bilankulu, spokesperson for Jagersfontein Developments Ltd.Read More
'Trevor Noah's alleged R33m deal to promote SA will boost tourism and economy'
Trevor Noah has denied claims that the government offered to pay him millions in taxpayers’ money to promote Brand South Africa.Read More
Chicken & egg shortage due to avian flu could last until end of October - Sapa
The South African Poultry Association (Sapa)'s Abongile Balarane said South Africa had been hit by the third cycle of avian flu and a new strain of the virus called H7N6 had been discovered.Read More
More from Politics
Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her
President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to the impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane informing her of his decision - saying the National Assembly resolution compels him to remove her from office.Read More
‘We’re the unwanted step-child of the country’ - National Coloured Congress
The Cape Coloured Congress, now National Coloured Congress, is highlighting issues facing coloured people across the country.Read More
Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit
On Monday, 318 members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favour of the Section 194 inquiry’s recommendation that she be removed as Public Protector, while only 43 MPs voted against it.Read More
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.Read More
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs
MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be impeached or not.Read More
ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA
The DA has been challenging the ruling party on its cadre deployment policy in two separate cases over the last three years, saying it wants to prove that these appointments have facilitated state capture and corruption.Read More
Tshwane to review bargaining council's dismissal of bid to not hike salaries
The South African Local Government Bargaining Council ruled in favour of workers after the city approached it in August, requesting it be exempted from increasing workers' wages for 2023 due to financial constraints.Read More
A ‘doomsayer’ with ‘hatred’ for Buthelezi – IFP on City Press’ Makhanya
The City Press editor penned a piece on the IFP founder on Sunday following his death at the weekend, calling Buthelezi a murderous apartheid collaborator who was behind the hit squads linked to his party. The IFP said it's 'dealing with this in court'.Read More
MPs set to seal Mkhwebane’s fate in vote to remove her from office
The 400 MPs from the represented 14 political parties will gather at the Cape Town City Hall to vote on whether to adopt the Section 194 inquiry’s recommendation that Mkhwebane be permanently removed from office.Read More