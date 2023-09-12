'Delay in rebuilding Jagersfontein homes partly result of government directives'
On Monday 11 September it was exactly a year since the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse which released a wave of mining waste that devastated the environment and people's lives.
"Following empty promises by the government, the communities of Charlesville and Skotti remain coated in waste" Eyewitness News reported in April.
RELATED: As Jagersfontein clean-up stalls, pain of missing loved one still haunts family
Residents of these Free State townships lost all they had in a matter of minutes in September 2022, and according to reports there has not been much progress with rebuilding and rehabilitation in the past year.
To mark the anniversary, the Bench Marks Foundation has released a damning report,
It found that "none of the victims have had their dignity restored" writes SowetanLIVE.
"The report said people are still living in rental accommodation, backrooms or with extended families."
RELATED: 'Jagersfontein dam burst does not lie solely on owners but FS government too'
Jane Dutton (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) talks to Jagersfontein Developments Ltd spokesperson Billy Bilankulu to try and find out what the holdup is.
The company has owned and operated the diamond tailings reprocessing facility in Jagersfontein since 2011.
To say that 'nothing has happened', I think that is far from the truth. Anyone who has been to Jagersfontein will know that a lot has happened, we just can acknowledge that there has been a delay in the progress.Billy Bilankulu, Spokesperson - Jagersfontein Developments Ltd
From the mine's side, we have always advocated that we would adhere to anything that the law requires us to do and we have done so accordingly.Billy Bilankulu, Spokesperson - Jagersfontein Developments Ltd
Since the disaster the miner has received at least 14 directives from different government departments, Bilankulu notes. These are in line with ensuring the safety of residents.
In many instances those directives limited the role that the mine is supposed to be playing in rebuilding the lives of the people of Jagersfontein he says.
Despite those directives we engaged with the community and told them we are on standby and available as soon as some of these directives that limit us to do what is right by them (are followed up)... and lawfully so, we will do so.Billy Bilankulu, Spokesperson - Jagersfontein Developments Ltd
We've kept them updated... Fortunately we had relations with government where, when we do this engagement with the community, we bring them together with government... When we speak of a directive we should not be speaking as if we are accusing (the government).Billy Bilankulu, Spokesperson - Jagersfontein Developments Ltd
Let's just look at the issue of building the houses for instance, that has been delayed from October last year... That directive was only uplifted at the end of May or first week of June, so only then were we allowed to appoint a contractor to start with the building... 37 or 38 houses are in progress now, and the contractors continue to build those houses despite all the challenges we have faced.Billy Bilankulu, Spokesperson - Jagersfontein Developments Ltd
Click here to read about a proposed civil action suit to be brought by community members and farmers for damages they suffered as a result of the dam collapse.
Listen to the interview with Bilankuku at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Delay in rebuilding Jagersfontein homes partly result of government directives'
More from Business
Diversification is key: Top tips on building a strong investment portfolio
"Don't put all your eggs in one basket" - why this expert says diversification is key to building an investment portfolio.Read More
Apple unveils new iPhone 15 at its 2023 'event'
From new colours to a USB-C port... this is what the new iPhone 15 has in store.Read More
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million
Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits.Read More
R60 'Makro' laptop advertised online is a SCAM
Kathering Madley (Vice President for Group Marketing at Massmart) confirms that the post/ad is fake.Read More
Just 25% of executive-level positions at JSE Top 40 held by women
Sobering statistics have come out of a new Just Share study on gender equality at board and executive level in the JSE Top 40 companies.Read More
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?
'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society.Read More
Airports Company hugely narrows its losses as travel picks up
The Money Show interviews acting CFO Lindani Mukhudwani after Airports Company SA (Acsa) posts its full-year results.Read More
Chicken & egg shortage due to avian flu could last until end of October - Sapa
The South African Poultry Association (Sapa)'s Abongile Balarane said South Africa had been hit by the third cycle of avian flu and a new strain of the virus called H7N6 had been discovered.Read More
Good news for consumers! Inflation expected to start declining
There is light at the end of the tunnel for consumers as inflation expectations decline for the first time in two years.Read More
More from Local
Does Mkhwebane have grounds to challenge her suspension?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has officiated Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal from the office of the Public Protector.Read More
Breadline Africa aims to replace 4000 school pit toilets in the next 18 months
Too many schools in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal rely on unsafe pit latrines.Read More
Government going broke? Things are BAD says Rise Mzansi founder
Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi says when it comes to the government coffers, "the hole is even deeper than it appears".Read More
Tweep shares the PAIN of searching for a job without success
What tips can you share with someone who is looking for a job?Read More
Government's downsizing plans will be a 'disaster' - Public Servants Association
Government has plans to downsize in attempt to stabilise the economy, a plan that unions are calling insane.Read More
A year after dam burst: Jagersfontein victims yet to receive compensation
160 families lost their homes, three people died, many were left injured and many lost their livelihoods.Read More
Hawks, SIU don't want to be party to Mabuza being named in alleged Eskom graft
In February, then-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter alleged in a television interview with eNCA that senior politicians were complicit in the corruption at the power utility.Read More
Just 25% of executive-level positions at JSE Top 40 held by women
Sobering statistics have come out of a new Just Share study on gender equality at board and executive level in the JSE Top 40 companies.Read More
'Trevor Noah's alleged R33m deal to promote SA will boost tourism and economy'
Trevor Noah has denied claims that the government offered to pay him millions in taxpayers’ money to promote Brand South Africa.Read More
Chicken & egg shortage due to avian flu could last until end of October - Sapa
The South African Poultry Association (Sapa)'s Abongile Balarane said South Africa had been hit by the third cycle of avian flu and a new strain of the virus called H7N6 had been discovered.Read More