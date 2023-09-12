Airports Company hugely narrows its losses as travel picks up





FILE: Cape Town International Airport. Picture: © pegleg01/123rf.com

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has reported "steady recovery and improvement" in its performance for the past financial year.

Revenue was up 55% to R6 billion, from R3.9 billion reported in 2021/22.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to R2 billion (compared to R342 million for the previous period.).

RELATED: Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget

Acsa's results statement said the Group continued to tightly control expenses, which increased by 4% to R3.5 billion from the previous year’s R3.3 billion.

It was decided no dividend would be declared

“The results reflect the group’s steady trajectory towards recovery and a move closer to profitability, following the turbulent trading conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Group CEO Mpumi Mpofu.

She said said she expects Acsa - which operates our nine principal airports - to return to profitability by next year.

Jane Dutton (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets more detail from Lindani Mukhudwani, Acsa acting chief financial officer.

Mukhudwani says the results show "a remarkable turnaround" from last year's performance.

We have recorded a significant 55% increase in revenue for the year - that has improved our EBITDA by 497% from last year, obviously narrowing down our loss from R1 billion in the 2022 financial year to the loss of R143 million that we reported this year. Lindani Mukhudwani, Acting CFO - Airports Company South Africa

That is driven by an increase of passenger numbers, as well as air traffic movement that we have seen in the current financial year that we're reporting on. Lindani Mukhudwani, Acting CFO - Airports Company South Africa

While international travel picked up as restrictions were lifted, Acsa's numbers were really driven by a strong increase in domestic travel, Mukhudwani says.

Listen to the conversation in detail at the top of the article

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Airports Company hugely narrows its losses as travel picks up