'Trevor Noah's alleged R33m deal to promote SA will boost tourism and economy'
John Maytham interviews Gillian Saunders, Tourist Expert.
Comedian and former US talk show host, Trevor Noah, has denied all claims that government has offered to pay him millions in taxpayers’ money to promote Brand South Africa.
This comes after reports which claimed that world-renowned Noah would earn R33 million to endorse South Africa as a top tourist destination in a five-minute promo.
RELATED: 'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah
RELATED: Trevor Noah pours cold water on claims govt will pay him R33m to promote SA
Saunders clarifies that the rumoured R33 million will not be going solely into Noah's pocket.
Instead, it will be used to pay for the production costs of the project.
She adds that using a well-loved public figure that's trusted by many all around the world will increase the number of tourists (specifically US tourists) and therefore the country's economy, that goes far beyond the R33 million.
It's really good to have a name like that, that has the stature to tell people what a great place we are and that you can actually have a great holiday here.Gillian Saunders, Tourist Expert
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Trevor Noah's alleged R33m deal to promote SA will boost tourism and economy'
Source : 702
More from Local
Does Mkhwebane have grounds to challenge her suspension?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has officiated Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal from the office of the Public Protector.Read More
Breadline Africa aims to replace 4000 school pit toilets in the next 18 months
Too many schools in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal rely on unsafe pit latrines.Read More
Government going broke? Things are BAD says Rise Mzansi founder
Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi says when it comes to the government coffers, "the hole is even deeper than it appears".Read More
Tweep shares the PAIN of searching for a job without success
What tips can you share with someone who is looking for a job?Read More
Government's downsizing plans will be a 'disaster' - Public Servants Association
Government has plans to downsize in attempt to stabilise the economy, a plan that unions are calling insane.Read More
A year after dam burst: Jagersfontein victims yet to receive compensation
160 families lost their homes, three people died, many were left injured and many lost their livelihoods.Read More
Hawks, SIU don't want to be party to Mabuza being named in alleged Eskom graft
In February, then-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter alleged in a television interview with eNCA that senior politicians were complicit in the corruption at the power utility.Read More
Just 25% of executive-level positions at JSE Top 40 held by women
Sobering statistics have come out of a new Just Share study on gender equality at board and executive level in the JSE Top 40 companies.Read More
'Delay in rebuilding Jagersfontein homes partly result of government directives'
One year after the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse, not much progress has been reported in rebuilding communities' lives. The Money Show interviews Billy Bilankulu, spokesperson for Jagersfontein Developments Ltd.Read More
Chicken & egg shortage due to avian flu could last until end of October - Sapa
The South African Poultry Association (Sapa)'s Abongile Balarane said South Africa had been hit by the third cycle of avian flu and a new strain of the virus called H7N6 had been discovered.Read More