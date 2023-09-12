Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Ashwin Willemse reflects on his rugby career & THAT Supersport incident in 2018

12 September 2023 8:48 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Ashwin Willemse
#MSW

Willemse has had several career defining moments on and off the playing field (and in studio).

Robert Marawa speaks to former Springbok player, Ashwin Willemse.

Ashwin Willemse is no ordinary legend.

His remarkable life story continues to be an inspiration to all people from all walks of life, even after so many years into his retirement, following a successful career as a professional rugby player.

Hailing from the farming community of Caledon in the Overberg region of the Western Cape, as a youth, he faced many challenges and obstacles, such as drug addiction, gang involvement, depression and poverty.

But Willemse made a choice to leave all that behind and embark on a new journey in search of a better life.

Rugby turned out to be the medium which gave him the freedom to accomplish this.

Ashwin Willemse in studio with Robert Marawa on 12 September 2023. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.
Ashwin Willemse in studio with Robert Marawa on 12 September 2023. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.

Through perseverance and determination, he has overcome enormous personal and professional challenges.

His career accolades include being part of South Africa's Under-21 World Cup winning squad, and the victorious 2007 Springbok World Cup team.

On a personal note, he also won SA Rugby's 2003 Player of the Year, Most Promising Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards.

Looking back at his achievements, Willemse was proud of what he's managed to accomplish.

A remarkable honour and privilege...especially given my life's development.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok

Often there are times when I can't believe that I was so lucky to have lived the life that I've been exposed to.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok
Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela
Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela

The former Lions winger however had his fair share of injuries during his career, which saw him earn 19 Springbok caps.

Following a standout year in 2003, Willemse picked up several injuries which hampered his progress.

He sustained knee and ankle injuries which required surgery, keeping him out of action for several months at a time.

That was very challenging...but it happens in the game.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok

I was injured for about 50 test matches.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok

Willemse praises Jake White, who coached the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2007, for the impact he had on his career.

He [Jake White] formed my outlook on the game. Like 70% of my frame of reference to which I look at the game was shaped through his team sessions. His video sessions, his analysis.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok

Following his retirement from the game, Willemse went on to carve out a career as a rugby analyst for TV broadcaster, Supersport.

But despite his on-field exploits and career awards, Willemse has another defining moment.

In May 2018, while providing live analysis, Willemse walked off the Supersport set, as a result of conflicts with his co-presenters, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

Willemse insinuated that his actions were a result of racism on the part of Mallett and Botha, but an independent enquiry into the incident disproved the allegations.

In the five years following that incident, Willemse admits that he found it difficult to watch rugby games on TV.

It was a real painful experience, this whole Supersport situation.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok

We are defined by moments in time...I would never wish it away.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok

It has been something that surprised me, as much as everyone else...and how it unfolded, when I look back I realise that now, all these years later, no one could've anticipated that, at that moment.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok

People don't just respond in the manner in which they did because they feel nothing.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok

I believe that at that point in time for me, the way in which I reacted was what the moment required of me to have done.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok
Robert Marawa and Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.
Robert Marawa and Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.

Watch below as Robert Marawa interviews Ashwin Willemse.


This article first appeared on 947 : Ashwin Willemse reflects on his rugby career & THAT Supersport incident in 2018




