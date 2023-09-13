PowerBall results: Tuesday, 12 September 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 03, 15, 18, 36, 45 PB: 20
PowerBall Plus: 01, 08, 10, 20, 42 PB: 01
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 12/09/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 12, 2023
#PowerBall: 03, 15, 18, 36, 45#PowerBall: 20#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 08, 10, 20, 42#PowerBall: 01 pic.twitter.com/IOYiO9c6pX
