



CAPE TOWN - The Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) refused to be drawn into former Deputy President David Mabuza being named in a private intelligence report on corruption at Eskom.

While the heads of both units on Tuesday confirmed to Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that the report did contain the names of the politicians allegedly complicit in corruption at the power utility, Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya said there was no supporting evidence of this.

In February, then-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter alleged in a television interview with eNCA that senior politicians were complicit in the corruption at the power utility.

SIU head Andy Mothibi told Parliament he didn’t want to run the legal risk of naming the politicians cited in the investigation by George Fivaz Forensic and Risk.

The Democratic Alliance’s Alf Lees then also pressed Lebeya to confirm reports that the name of the former deputy president was among them.

But Lebeya said there was no evidence to corroborate the accusations.

“There are no affidavits attached. It’s only the information. It’s just written notes.”

Acting Scopa chairperson Sakhumzi Somyo said authorities should be allowed the space to complete their investigations before being compelled to name those involved.

This article first appeared on EWN : Hawks, SIU don't want to be party to Mabuza being named in alleged Eskom graft