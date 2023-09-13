R60 'Makro' laptop advertised online is a SCAM
Lester Kiewit speaks to Kathering Madley (Vice President for Group Marketing at Massmart) about a fake post on Fakebook Marketplace which is offering laptops for a ridiculously low price of R60, which some people seem to be falling for.
Listen below.
A Facebook advert of someone wearing a mask and sunglasses holding a poster which advertises a Dell laptop for R60 (as if it's coming from inside a Makro store) has left some people asking: is this 'deal' too good to be true?
Yes, it is.
"It's a big scam," says Madley.
People verify the advert in the comments section of the post, claiming they received their R60 laptop, "which is also part of the scam, giving the ad false credibility".
Many people are falling for the fake ad and, once they realise it's a scam, try to hold Makro accountable. However, the retailer cannot do anything about it. They have so far failed to track down the scammers, and fear they may be linked to a bigger syndicate. For Makro, this has been "an absolute nightmare".
This is an absolute nightmare when people are using your brand to scam customers.Kathering Madley, Vice President for Group Marketing - Massmart
Overall, when it comes to online deals, as the saying goes, "If it's too good to be true, it probably is."
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : R60 'Makro' laptop advertised online is a SCAM
