Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her
CAPE TOWN - Impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has decided to challenge her removal from office.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to Mkhwebane informing her of his decision - saying the National Assembly resolution compels him to remove her from office.
On Monday, an overwhelming majority of members of Parliament (MPs) voted to remove Mkhwebane from office owing to incompetence and misconduct.
Ramaphosa remained as the ultimate decision maker to effect the removal of Mkhwebane following Monday’s vote - where 318 MPs voted in support of her impeachment.
In a letter sent to Mkhwebane on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said in terms of Section 194 of the Constitution, when the National Assembly adopts a resolution for the removal of a Public Protector, the president “must” remove the Public Protector from office.
DA/ANC MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! I wish we could see such “concomitant efficiency” to end loadshedding?' Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) September 13, 2023
This injustice,sadly perpetrated on Steve Biko Day,will be legally challenged in review proceedings.
The stone the builders rejected became the cornerstone. If I perish I perish.… pic.twitter.com/pbrbxrqPDD
Mkhwebane reacted to the letter on Wednesday morning by taking to social media platform X, saying she wished she could see what she calls “concomitant efficiency” in removing her to end load shedding.
She calls it an “injustice” that was also perpetrated on Steve Biko Day, saying it will be legally challenged in review proceedings.
The Economic Freedom Fighters have also vowed to challenge Monday’s vote.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her
