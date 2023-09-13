Government's downsizing plans will be a 'disaster' - Public Servants Association
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, Rand Merchant Bank Chief Economist and Head of Research, and Claude Naiker, National Manager of the Public Servants Association.
In a time of rampant unemployment, government has proposed getting rid of 80 000 public servants to mitigate unprecedented revenue and spending pressures.
Amid loadshedding, inflation and low growth, treasury officials unveiled the highest budget deficit figure since 2004, R143.8 billion.
Mhlanga says that every year the state spending is significantly higher than the tax collected, leaving us with growing debt.
We have a deficit of about R300 billion every year that we should go into the market and borrow.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist/Head of Research - Rand Merchant Bank
RELATED: Cosatu warns National Treasury that cost-cutting will only 'choke the economy'
He says that unless we cut spending or increase taxes, the country will find itself in a debt crisis in the future.
However, he adds that both of those choices will have serious consequences and could impact economic growth.
Wherever we cut, it is going to be painful.Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist/Head of Research - Rand Merchant Bank
RELATED: Another blow to SA's delivery of key services as Treasury toys 2024 budget cuts
Mhlanga says that the whole of society has to shoulder this burden, in part because the state has become too big to hold accountable and corruption has run rampant.
He believes that reducing the size of the state should be an option to reduce taxes and costs.
Naiker agrees that there is a bloated cabinet with far too many deputy ministers, and the PSA has been advocating for years for this to be cut down to salvage some income.
I think we are heading for disaster.Claude Naiker, National Manager - Public Servants Association
Listen to the interview above for more.
