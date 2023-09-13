Apple unveils new iPhone 15 at its 2023 'event'
Every year when September comes, shiny new Apples appear.
Apple revealed their new line of products on 12 September, including a new iPhone and Apple Watch.
Here’s a recap:
1) New colours
The first thing everyone noticed was the iPhone 15 colourway.
The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue and black.
The iPhone 15 colors with a textured matte finish 😍' Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 12, 2023
Black
Blue
Green
Yellow
Pink
Which color is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/GmAKO7sUyO
The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will be available in four titanium colours – black, white, blue and natural.
These are the new iPhone 15 Pro colors!' Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 12, 2023
Natural Titanium
Blue Titanium
White Titanium
Black Titanium
Which one would you pick? pic.twitter.com/59P87o0cD3
2) USB-C
One of the major changes coming to Apple is the introduction of USB-C ports across the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.
iPhone 15 FEATURES USB-C! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/JjaBnq3aD9' Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 12, 2023
All Apple devices (including iPads and Macs) will now use one cable.
Users can also charge their AirPods directly with the iPhone 15.
3) Dynamic Island
The dynamic island, previously only available on Pro iPhone models, will now be extended to all iPhone 15 models.
That means bye-bye notch.
The iPhone 15 now features the Dynamic Island! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/baHyezGb5v' Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 12, 2023
4) Photo ready
The iPhone 15 range comes with a 48MP main camera with improved low-light performance and colour correction.
Cinematic mode can also now shoot in 4K30fps.
The new camera features on the iPhone 15! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/xSJ6ajbgFe' Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 12, 2023
5) Discontinuations
The introduction of the iPhone 15 means that Apple will start phasing out older models.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 mini have been discontinued.
BONUS: Apple Watch
Aside from the flagship phone, Apple also announced Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches.
Highlights from the Apple Watch announcement include:
• A new S9 chip
• Brighter display
• Siri will now be processed on the device itself (regardless of wifi or reception)
• Double tap your index and thumb to activate primary functions such as answering/ending a call, stopping a timer, snoozing an alarm, or even playing/pausing music.
Apple Watch Series 9 features double-tap, which allows you to answer a call with your index finger #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/AHD0jYtmmY' Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 12, 2023
The international release is set for the end of September.
While Apple did unveil the retail price for the above-mentioned devices, prices will differ in South Africa.
This article first appeared on 947 : Apple unveils new iPhone 15 at its 2023 'event'
