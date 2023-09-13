See you later alligator? Over 70 crocodiles escape after typhoon hits Hong Kong





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the day's trending topics including China's hunt for over 70 crocodiles.

Gilchrist reports that a typhoon hit the city of Maoming in Guangdong province in Hong Kong, causing a lake to flood, allowing about 75 crocodiles to escape.

The typhoon which hit the city in recent days overflowed into a lake which aided the escape of crocodiles from a breeding farm, Gilchrist says.

The city has since launched an operation to find these escaped crocodiles.

So far, reports said that eight crocodiles had been caught with some crocodiles shot or electrocuted "for safety reasons."

If the math is mathing, there are about 67 reptilian runaways still roaming the city.

