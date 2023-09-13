Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Does Mkhwebane have grounds to challenge her suspension? President Cyril Ramaphosa has officiated Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal from the office of the Public Protector. 13 September 2023 2:06 PM
Breadline Africa aims to replace 4000 school pit toilets in the next 18 months Too many schools in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal rely on unsafe pit latrines. 13 September 2023 12:13 PM
Government going broke? Things are BAD says Rise Mzansi founder Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi says when it comes to the government coffers, "the hole is even deeper than it appears". 13 September 2023 11:04 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to the impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane informing her of his decision - saying... 13 September 2023 8:14 AM
Just 25% of executive-level positions at JSE Top 40 held by women Sobering statistics have come out of a new Just Share study on gender equality at board and executive level in the JSE Top 40 comp... 12 September 2023 9:37 PM
‘We’re the unwanted step-child of the country’ - National Coloured Congress The Cape Coloured Congress, now National Coloured Congress, is highlighting issues facing coloured people across the country. 12 September 2023 2:39 PM
View all Politics
Diversification is key: Top tips on building a strong investment portfolio "Don't put all your eggs in one basket" - why this expert says diversification is key to building an investment portfolio. 13 September 2023 1:36 PM
Apple unveils new iPhone 15 at its 2023 'event' From new colours to a USB-C port... this is what the new iPhone 15 has in store. 13 September 2023 9:40 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
View all Business
Make a travel wish and Cape Town Tourism will make it come true - here's how! Nominate yourself or someone else to experience Cape Town like a tourist with Freedom to Wish by Cape Town Tourism. 13 September 2023 2:12 PM
Carjacking: 'Syndicates are staying informed and stepping up their game' Between 1 April and 30 June this year, 5 488 cars were hijacked in South Africa. 13 September 2023 11:44 AM
Forget 10 000 steps, 11-minute brisk walks can reduce early death and diseases The University of Cambridge released a study showing that one in 10 deaths could be prevented if everyone managed at least 11 minu... 13 September 2023 10:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
African football fans won’t be able to watch the big matches on TV - here's why CAF is potentially left without a broadcast partner in key markets. 13 September 2023 11:57 AM
Ashwin Willemse reflects on his rugby career & THAT Supersport incident in 2018 Willemse has had several career defining moments on and off the playing field (and in studio). 12 September 2023 8:48 PM
'They were short on intensity': Mac Masina unpacks the Boks clash with Scotland The Springboks won their first 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday evening. 12 September 2023 2:19 PM
View all Sport
Baby Shark (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) turns 7! Parents, are your ears okay? Baby Shark turns seven years old! Can you believe it?! 13 September 2023 11:53 AM
Deal or No Deal SA: Meet Mali, R58K richer and aspiring to take over Kat's job? Mali is a budding young talent - acting and presenting - and won R58,920 on Friday's episode. 13 September 2023 11:29 AM
'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah The South African comedian is back on home soil to perform sold out shows in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria. 12 September 2023 1:08 PM
View all Entertainment
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
See you later alligator? Over 70 crocodiles escape after typhoon hits Hong Kong Extreme weather in the city of Maoming in Guangdong, Hong Kong caused a lake to flood, allowing dozens of crocodiles to escape. 13 September 2023 11:24 AM
US unemployment insurance fraud during Covid-19 amounts to TRILLIONS of rands A United States Government watchdog reported that there was up to $135 billion worth of unemployment insurance fraud during the pa... 13 September 2023 11:11 AM
View all World
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
View all Africa
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why? 'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society. 12 September 2023 8:32 PM
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Government going broke? Things are BAD says Rise Mzansi founder

13 September 2023 11:04 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
National Treasury
Government debt
Government funds
SOEs
government budgets
SA's troubled SOEs
Government failure
Government Bailout

Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi says when it comes to the government coffers, "the hole is even deeper than it appears".

Lester Kiewit speaks to Songezo Zibi about his latest opinion piece on why the South African government is running out of money.

Government is so broke right now, that if it were a person, it would be buying groceries on credit and using a credit card to pay off other debts.

Sounds like the punchline to a joke, doesn't it?

Instead, it's how Zibi, summarises the bleak state of the government's current finances in his recent TimesLive article, 'Politicians play games while the country runs out of money'.

Zibi, a former Business Day editor and co-founder of the think-tank Rivonia Circle, is the founder of the new political party Rise Mzansi.

When it comes to the government coffers, he says "the hole is even deeper than it appears" due to the government essentially going 'guarantor' for the country's state-owned companies.

In other words...when they get into the position where they cannot pay...the Treasury would dip into the current budget coffers and pay the banks and other lenders.

Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi

Eskom alone owes more than R400 billion, Transnet is no longer able to meet all of its debt covenants and if they were to default, government would have to make good.

Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi

As things currently stand, South Africa pays more than R27 billion every month to service its growing debt.

That works out to more than R1 billion per working day.

And things could yet get worse warns Zibi.

If Eskom or any of those institutions are unable to meet their monthly debt obligations by way of interest payment, then all the lenders would recall of the debt that the South African government has.

Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi

This is the situation, there is no other way of putting it and I think our political leaders are not paying attention, they are pretending it is not there.

Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi

RELATED: Another blow to SA's delivery of key services as Treasury toys 2024 budget cuts

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Government going broke? Things are BAD says Rise Mzansi founder




13 September 2023 11:04 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
National Treasury
Government debt
Government funds
SOEs
government budgets
SA's troubled SOEs
Government failure
Government Bailout

More from Local

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 releases supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Does Mkhwebane have grounds to challenge her suspension?

13 September 2023 2:06 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officiated Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal from the office of the Public Protector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A Pit toilet. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

Breadline Africa aims to replace 4000 school pit toilets in the next 18 months

13 September 2023 12:13 PM

Too many schools in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal rely on unsafe pit latrines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rawpixel/123rf.com

Tweep shares the PAIN of searching for a job without success

13 September 2023 10:55 AM

What tips can you share with someone who is looking for a job?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© prosot/123rf.com

Government's downsizing plans will be a 'disaster' - Public Servants Association

13 September 2023 10:16 AM

Government has plans to downsize in attempt to stabilise the economy, a plan that unions are calling insane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Possessions litter the ghost town of Jagersfontein in the Free State, after mine tailings dam burst its banks in September 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

A year after dam burst: Jagersfontein victims yet to receive compensation

13 September 2023 7:16 AM

160 families lost their homes, three people died, many were left injured and many lost their livelihoods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: @DDMabuza/Twitter

Hawks, SIU don't want to be party to Mabuza being named in alleged Eskom graft

13 September 2023 6:56 AM

In February, then-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter alleged in a television interview with eNCA that senior politicians were complicit in the corruption at the power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ peopleimages12/123rf.com

Just 25% of executive-level positions at JSE Top 40 held by women

12 September 2023 9:37 PM

Sobering statistics have come out of a new Just Share study on gender equality at board and executive level in the JSE Top 40 companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

'Delay in rebuilding Jagersfontein homes partly result of government directives'

12 September 2023 8:01 PM

One year after the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse, not much progress has been reported in rebuilding communities' lives. The Money Show interviews Billy Bilankulu, spokesperson for Jagersfontein Developments Ltd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA comedian Trevor Noah in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'Trevor Noah's alleged R33m deal to promote SA will boost tourism and economy'

12 September 2023 4:41 PM

Trevor Noah has denied claims that the government offered to pay him millions in taxpayers’ money to promote Brand South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Chicken & egg shortage due to avian flu could last until end of October - Sapa

12 September 2023 4:26 PM

The South African Poultry Association (Sapa)'s Abongile Balarane said South Africa had been hit by the third cycle of avian flu and a new strain of the virus called H7N6 had been discovered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Apple unveils new iPhone 15 at its 2023 'event'

Lifestyle Business

Hawks, SIU don't want to be party to Mabuza being named in alleged Eskom graft

Local

African football fans won’t be able to watch the big matches on TV - here's why

Sport

EWN Highlights

Sassa reviewing Postbank's grant payment contract in light of ongoing problems

13 September 2023 4:07 PM

WC DA wants disaster declaration hastened to unlock funds for June floods damage

13 September 2023 3:23 PM

Lindiwe Zulu apologises for social grant payout delays, lumps blame on Postbank

13 September 2023 2:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA