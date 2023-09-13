Government going broke? Things are BAD says Rise Mzansi founder
Lester Kiewit speaks to Songezo Zibi about his latest opinion piece on why the South African government is running out of money.
Government is so broke right now, that if it were a person, it would be buying groceries on credit and using a credit card to pay off other debts.
Sounds like the punchline to a joke, doesn't it?
Instead, it's how Zibi, summarises the bleak state of the government's current finances in his recent TimesLive article, 'Politicians play games while the country runs out of money'.
Zibi, a former Business Day editor and co-founder of the think-tank Rivonia Circle, is the founder of the new political party Rise Mzansi.
When it comes to the government coffers, he says "the hole is even deeper than it appears" due to the government essentially going 'guarantor' for the country's state-owned companies.
In other words...when they get into the position where they cannot pay...the Treasury would dip into the current budget coffers and pay the banks and other lenders.Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi
Eskom alone owes more than R400 billion, Transnet is no longer able to meet all of its debt covenants and if they were to default, government would have to make good.Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi
As things currently stand, South Africa pays more than R27 billion every month to service its growing debt.
That works out to more than R1 billion per working day.
And things could yet get worse warns Zibi.
If Eskom or any of those institutions are unable to meet their monthly debt obligations by way of interest payment, then all the lenders would recall of the debt that the South African government has.Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi
This is the situation, there is no other way of putting it and I think our political leaders are not paying attention, they are pretending it is not there.Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi
RELATED: Another blow to SA's delivery of key services as Treasury toys 2024 budget cuts
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Government going broke? Things are BAD says Rise Mzansi founder
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37177044_empty-piggy-bank.html?term=lose%2Bmoney&vti=oe0k2szc16dfqhpxru-1-4
More from Local
Does Mkhwebane have grounds to challenge her suspension?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has officiated Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal from the office of the Public Protector.Read More
Breadline Africa aims to replace 4000 school pit toilets in the next 18 months
Too many schools in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal rely on unsafe pit latrines.Read More
Tweep shares the PAIN of searching for a job without success
What tips can you share with someone who is looking for a job?Read More
Government's downsizing plans will be a 'disaster' - Public Servants Association
Government has plans to downsize in attempt to stabilise the economy, a plan that unions are calling insane.Read More
A year after dam burst: Jagersfontein victims yet to receive compensation
160 families lost their homes, three people died, many were left injured and many lost their livelihoods.Read More
Hawks, SIU don't want to be party to Mabuza being named in alleged Eskom graft
In February, then-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter alleged in a television interview with eNCA that senior politicians were complicit in the corruption at the power utility.Read More
Just 25% of executive-level positions at JSE Top 40 held by women
Sobering statistics have come out of a new Just Share study on gender equality at board and executive level in the JSE Top 40 companies.Read More
'Delay in rebuilding Jagersfontein homes partly result of government directives'
One year after the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse, not much progress has been reported in rebuilding communities' lives. The Money Show interviews Billy Bilankulu, spokesperson for Jagersfontein Developments Ltd.Read More
'Trevor Noah's alleged R33m deal to promote SA will boost tourism and economy'
Trevor Noah has denied claims that the government offered to pay him millions in taxpayers’ money to promote Brand South Africa.Read More
Chicken & egg shortage due to avian flu could last until end of October - Sapa
The South African Poultry Association (Sapa)'s Abongile Balarane said South Africa had been hit by the third cycle of avian flu and a new strain of the virus called H7N6 had been discovered.Read More