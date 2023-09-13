Government going broke? Things are BAD says Rise Mzansi founder





Lester Kiewit speaks to Songezo Zibi about his latest opinion piece on why the South African government is running out of money.

Government is so broke right now, that if it were a person, it would be buying groceries on credit and using a credit card to pay off other debts.

Sounds like the punchline to a joke, doesn't it?

Instead, it's how Zibi, summarises the bleak state of the government's current finances in his recent TimesLive article, 'Politicians play games while the country runs out of money'.

Zibi, a former Business Day editor and co-founder of the think-tank Rivonia Circle, is the founder of the new political party Rise Mzansi.

When it comes to the government coffers, he says "the hole is even deeper than it appears" due to the government essentially going 'guarantor' for the country's state-owned companies.

In other words...when they get into the position where they cannot pay...the Treasury would dip into the current budget coffers and pay the banks and other lenders. Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi

Eskom alone owes more than R400 billion, Transnet is no longer able to meet all of its debt covenants and if they were to default, government would have to make good. Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi

As things currently stand, South Africa pays more than R27 billion every month to service its growing debt.

That works out to more than R1 billion per working day.

And things could yet get worse warns Zibi.

If Eskom or any of those institutions are unable to meet their monthly debt obligations by way of interest payment, then all the lenders would recall of the debt that the South African government has. Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi

This is the situation, there is no other way of putting it and I think our political leaders are not paying attention, they are pretending it is not there. Songezo Zibi, Founder - Rise Mzansi

RELATED: Another blow to SA's delivery of key services as Treasury toys 2024 budget cuts

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Government going broke? Things are BAD says Rise Mzansi founder